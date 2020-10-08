The November 2020 issue of Yachting World includes our essential guide to hitch-hiking your way around the world on boats, plus a full test of the Moody 41DS.

News

Australia and NZ reject yacht crew pleas for cyclone refuge

Aggressive orca whales damage yachts off Biscay

The SailGP circus is heading for Plymouth in 2021

Armel Le Cléac’h wins his third Solitaire du Figaro

Features

Cruise the world

No boat? No problem! Tips from crew on hitch-hiking around the oceans, and from skippers on how to take on extra hands

The ultimate race

A record number of skippers are lining up for next month’s marathon Vendée Globe – the longest racecourse in sport

Return to 60° south

Ocean racer Nick Moloney fulfils a long held ambition to explore the deep south with a voyage to Antarctica

Sunk by a whale

A Pacific crossing became a dramatic mid-ocean rescue for Peter Nielsen and his catamaran crewmates

New gear and yachts

Lifestyle cruiser

Moody 41DS on test: does Moody’s smallest deck saloon model define a new genre of 40ft cruisers?

Big new Jeanneaus, Ovni 650, Rapido folding trimarans and a motorboat from X-Yachts

The growing appeal of induction hob galley cooking

Latest gear including a lightweight tender, next generation EPIRB and more

Practical features

Special report

How to grow your own food on board

Extraordinary boats

The slimline carbon daysailer Paja 86

Navigation briefing

Advice for sailing safely in fog

5 expert tips

Racer Henry Bomby on helming at night