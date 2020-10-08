The November 2020 issue of Yachting World includes our essential guide to hitch-hiking your way around the world on boats, plus a full test of the Moody 41DS.
News
Australia and NZ reject yacht crew pleas for cyclone refuge
Aggressive orca whales damage yachts off Biscay
The SailGP circus is heading for Plymouth in 2021
Armel Le Cléac’h wins his third Solitaire du Figaro
Features
Cruise the world
No boat? No problem! Tips from crew on hitch-hiking around the oceans, and from skippers on how to take on extra hands
The ultimate race
A record number of skippers are lining up for next month’s marathon Vendée Globe – the longest racecourse in sport
Return to 60° south
Ocean racer Nick Moloney fulfils a long held ambition to explore the deep south with a voyage to Antarctica
Sunk by a whale
A Pacific crossing became a dramatic mid-ocean rescue for Peter Nielsen and his catamaran crewmates
New gear and yachts
Lifestyle cruiser
Moody 41DS on test: does Moody’s smallest deck saloon model define a new genre of 40ft cruisers?
Big new Jeanneaus, Ovni 650, Rapido folding trimarans and a motorboat from X-Yachts
The growing appeal of induction hob galley cooking
Latest gear including a lightweight tender, next generation EPIRB and more
Practical features
Special report
How to grow your own food on board
Extraordinary boats
The slimline carbon daysailer Paja 86
Navigation briefing
Advice for sailing safely in fog
5 expert tips
Racer Henry Bomby on helming at night