Moody 41DS yacht tour: This comfortable cruiser is bigger on the inside

As they have been doing since the 1980s, Moody and Bill Dixon once again redefine what's possible on a deck saloon cruising monohull. Wait till you see the stowage beneath the galley!

The 41DS is the smallest boat in Hanse Group’s Moody range, which also includes 45ft and 54ft deck saloon designs with living areas arranged around a single level ‘monomaran’ style concept.

The Moody 41DS also introduces fresh styling and engineering, with the all-round panoramic glazing of the deck saloon made of seamless laminated safety glass.

The combined deckhouse roof and cockpit hard top are supported by only four aluminium mullions, creating a genuine all-round vista from the shelter of the saloon.

In addition, an ultra-deep bulwark topped by solid stainless steel railings creates a safer and more secure experience when moving forward on deck to that of conventional sailing yachts.

The large sheltered cockpit is an almost integral part of the living space, while a double sunbed, plus two-seater settee ahead of the mast provide a separate socialising area when necessary.

A double owner’s cabin, plus convertible double/twin cabin and either one or two heads completes the accommodation on a lower level.

Specification

LOA 12.52m 41ft 1in

LWL: 11.42m 37ft 6in

Beam: 4.20m 13ft 9in

Draught: 1.85m 6ft 1in

Displacement: 15,700kg 34,612lb

Starting price: €399,000 (ex. VAT)