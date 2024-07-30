In the August 2024 issue of Yachting World magazine:

News

Few finish a tempestuous Round The Island Race

European rules are eased for cruising to France and Greece

Olympic sailing preview: medal prospects for Paris 2024

Features

6 rules for Bluewater preparation – What really matters when getting ready for a first ocean adventure?

Rite of passage – Sailing from the Netherlands to Newport, Rhode Island, was a dream come true for Jeremy Snyder

Battle lines – Is French dominance in the IMOCA class about to be challenged? Andi Robertson and Helen Fretter report

Paul Goodison – This year’s America’s Cup will see British sailor Paul Goodison hoping to helm to victory – for the American America’s Cup team

Yachts and Gear

Tested: Grand Soleil 65LC – It’s one of the most stunning new production yachts available, but who is the GS 65LC for, and what’s it like to sail?



Sizzling one-designs and racers coming soon

Summer toys – fun gear to enjoy sunny times at anchor

Practical

Special report – Advice for transiting the Suez Canal

5 Expert tips – Richard Parslow on building a great crew

Taking ownership – How to buy a yacht that’s far from home