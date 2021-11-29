Treat yourself to luxury escapism courtesy of diYachting

A crewed charter in the Caribbean offers luxury escapism, charter with diYachting and relax & unwind or dial up the adrenalin

Take cocktails with breakfast or opt for yoga and a market-fresh fruit platter. That’s the joy of luxury yacht charter – you make your own rules, set your own pace and decide on the programme that suits you best.

As winter’s grip on the northern hemisphere tightens, so thoughts naturally turn to escape.

After a year of restrictions, what could feel better than the freedom of the ocean, with the sun on your skin and a world of experiences lying in wait. And with the Caribbean sailing season now under way, there’s no reason not to turn thoughts into action.

Of course, there are charter companies of all hues and to suit all budgets. diYachting is a boutique set-up which deals exclusively with luxury, crewed charter, with particular expertise on the sailing side.

The yachts they represent may not be cheap, but it does promise an experience whose benefits will last long after the salt has washed from your hair and the Caribbean glow has faded on your skin.

Its small fleet of carefully hand-picked yachts all meet diYachting’s exacting requirements for fine-dining, good looks and top-flight service.

With at least a dedicated skipper and chef on board every yacht (bigger boats mean more crew), your holiday will be tailormade – just for you.

Adventures can be as large or as small as you want. The skipper can help you put in some serious miles with the Code sail on a windy day to reach a new island. Or ready the tender for some wakeboarding before breakfast, followed by kitesurfing to an islet for a picnic lunch.

Seabobs, dive kit, waterslides – many toys can be rented if they are not already aboard.

On a diYachting holiday, expect your tastebuds to be in permanent raptures. The team will send you a preference sheet before you embark to prepare for any wishes or dietary requirements.

From grilled lobster on a beach barbecue to a mouthwatering fusion of locally sourced ingredients – your private Chef will make every meal an unforgettable treat.

With beds turned down at least once a day, and the highest quality bed and bath linen, diYachting crews aim to create that five-star feeling aboard.

It means there’s nothing to distract guests from the pursuit of relaxation and finding that inner calm that comes with the soothing sound of water lapping at the hull.

There’s a romance to this time you’ll spend afloat. Away from bustle and concerns, you can create a life within your life, with the space for everything that escapes you at home.

diYachting’s sailing boats in the Caribbean this winter range from the 157ft schooner Arabella down to the 44ft catamaran Alize, with prices for the week from £5,000 to £50,000.

Whether you’re coming with the kids, or with 30 friends, this is one experience no-one will forget.