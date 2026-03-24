Spring 2026 boat maintenance guide

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Spring is in the wind and the start of the sailing season draws near. Give your boat the care it deserves, enhance its value and improve performance with some timely tips from the experts at Akzonobel’s International brand.

Maintaining your boat both above and below the waterline is a vital part of keeping it in good condition. Spring is the perfect time to engage in a little TLC, as temperatures start to mellow and the boat will soon be back in the water.

Whether you’re looking to clean, protect or enhance your boat, this step-by-step guide to coatings will ensure a smooth sailing season.

Remember to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, overalls with a hood and goggles or glasses. A mask is also vital if you are removing old coatings. Spread a tarpaulin under the boat to collect scrapings and dust from sanding. Dispose of this in the hazardous waste bin at the boatyard or local recycling centre.

Clean and inspect the hull

After a long winter ashore, wash the hull thoroughly with International Super Cleaner to remove dirt, salt, and grime. Use this opportunity to check for cracks in the gel coat or paint that may need repair. If the gel coat appears dull or chalky, consider buffing, polishing, or repainting to restore its shine.

Check below the waterline

Inspect the hull for osmosis. The telltale sign is blisters that weep a vinegar-smelling fluid when pierced. Examine the keel and rudder for impact damage, cracks, or coating detachment.

If repairs are needed, grind out affected areas early to allow for proper drying before refinishing. Depending on the hull substrate material, apply 1-5 layers of Primocon primer and then 2-3 coats of your chosen antifoul.

Inspect and protect decks & brightwork

Air out lockers and bilges by opening lids, lifting sole boards, and letting everything dry. Clean and repaint bilges and lockers if coatings appear worn or damaged. International’s Danboline is hard-wearing and easy to apply in 1-2 coats. Inspect woodwork.

Consider oiling teak with International Schooner or Woodskin to keep it in top condition. Varnish and seal brightwork regularly to prevent water and UV damage. You can select the perfect wood finish from our product guide.

Refresh non-slip deck areas for safety and durability. Wash, scrub, and then apply two coats of Interdeck with brush or roller.

Fouling control and hull protection

Assess condition of the current antifouling finish. If paint is flaking or layers have built up into an uneven surface, it should be stripped back. Brush on Interstrip AF to ease this task. Sand and

prepare the surface before applying new fouling control.

Choose the right fouling control for conditions and boat type:

Micron 350 is an advanced self-polishing copolymer for the harshest fouling areas

Micron 300, Cruiser 250 and Cruiser 200 are effective against medium fouling

Boatguard 100 is for lighter fouling areas

Ultra 300, Hard Antifouling and VC Offshore EU for hard racing finish

If switching brands, check compatibility charts to ensure proper adhesion – Primocon is effective as a vinyl-based primer on most existing coatings. Don’t forget to antifoul the prop – International Propeller Primer is a quick drying one-part primer with excellent adhesion properties.

Finish with high-performance topcoat

Your boat’s topsides need protection, too! Prime above the waterline with 2-4 coats of One UP and finish with 2-3 coats of vibrant gloss in a colour of your choice from the Toplac Plus system.

Advantages of International Toplac Plus include:

Fewer coats required to achieve a professional finish faster.

Enhanced UV protection maintains colour & gloss for longer.

A smoother, glossier finish – no need for tipping with a brush.

Check out the International Boat Painting Guide for more information