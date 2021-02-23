RP-Nauta 100 Morgana: Built for comfort and performance

The new 100 footer from Reichel/Pugh Yacht Design, Nauta Design and Southern Wind looks to deliver superyacht regatta performance alongside cruising comfort

The RP-Nauta 100 Morgana is a new-generation custom yacht characterised by a strong focus on performance and represents a balanced and efficient mix of style, performance, innovation and trusted technology.

Born from the longstanding collaboration between Nauta Design, creators of the yacht’s general design, exterior and interior, Reichel/Pugh Yacht Design, who penned the naval architecture and Southern Wind Shipyard, the builders, she was delivered in Cape Town on December 2020 and just completed her 7,000 mile maiden voyage from South Africa to the Mediterranean Sea.

This 100ft sailing yacht was commissioned by an experienced and passionate yachtsman who was looking for a fast bluewater cruiser to sail comfortably around the world while also competing in the most renowned superyacht regattas.

Her light displacement combined with a powerful sailplan makes for excellent speed in light wind conditions.

The hull’s inner and outer skins are in full carbon with a Corecell core, while Nomex and prepreg are used for the fore and side decks, the aft cockpit and the fore and aft bulkheads. The lightweight construction optimises weight, and increases performance and comfort.

Morgana also features a lifting keel (4m to 6.1m), a single rudder, a Hybrid HR40 carbon mast and EC6+ rigging, transversal jib tracks and a removable racing bowsprit amongst other performance enhancing features.

With minimal level changes, Morgana has spacious, flush decks and stands out for the sleek and sporty lines of her coachroof.

Thanks to a tender garage, an ample foredeck locker, a hidden mooring arrangement, and an underwater anchor system, the 100 footer’s deck is clean and elegant.

Morgana features a three guest cabin layout which includes a large owner’s suite forward with ample closet space while still leaving room for a dedicated TV area in the forward part of the saloon.

RP-Nauta 100 Morgana is born

The owner initiated the design process in 2017 with Nauta Design. After listening to the owner’s brief and creating the general concept for the project, the decision to go ahead was made.

Reichel/Pugh were called in as naval architects, and Southern Wind was selected as builders based on their years of experience in the construction of performance bluewater cruisers in the 90-120ft range.

Marco Alberti, SWS General Manager expressed great satisfaction while watching the yacht leave the sheds. “This yacht benefits from the experience gained in the last years with the construction of several semi-custom yachts in this size range and from the technological innovations mastered building the SW-RP90 custom Allsmoke,” he said.

Superyacht regattas

“We like to believe that with Morgana we didn’t just build a custom, we built an efficient custom,” explains Andrea Micheli, SWS Commercial Director.

“We rate the word efficient highly. The process is very important for efficiency and so is the technology we use on board.

“With the construction and with the design of Morgana there was a very good cooperation between the designer, the project manager and the yard in finding the best balance between innovation and well-proven technology.

“This balance offers efficiency and Morgana represents, for Southern Wind, a further step for the development of our yard and endorses our positioning.

“So I think we built an efficient custom.”