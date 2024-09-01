Quick Nautical Equipment – Olympic Anchors

Quick Nautical Equipment has brought innovations aplenty to the anchor market

A couple of decades ago there was a rush of innovation in anchor design, but the pace of change has slowed since then. However, Quick Nautical Equipment, brand of Quick Group, has stepped in to address this lack of recent innovation with its new Olympic Anchor range, with models from 7-60kg (15-132lb) that are suitable for boats from 6-20m (20ft to 65ft). They are the outcome of an in-depth design and engineering process and are made using cutting-edge technology and quality materials chosen to give peace of mind and safety even in adverse conditions.

Olympic Anchors are a significant evolution of the plow / CQR concept and are easy to handle, while benefiting from thorough and detailed engineering and development. The result is a top-notch anchor with RINA’s coveted SHHP (super high holding power) rating and a compact shank that will fit almost any bow roller.

The anchors are shaped to place a greater quantity of lead on the front of the fluke, which moves the centre of gravity closer to the tip. This makes it readily dig into the seabed, without loosing the benefits of a compact anchor.

They are manufactured using welded sheet metal, which allows for a high strength / mass ratio, guaranteeing optimal weight distribution. At the same time, the cavities created by this process trap air that generates a little buoyancy, which is carefully positioned to further help the anchor assume a more efficient orientation on the seabed.

The auto over turning Olympic Swivel is also a key element of the system as it ensures the anchor always rotates to the correct orientation for hassle-free recovery. It marries perfectly with Olympic anchors as the eyelet at the end of the shank is shaped to match the circular elements of the swivel.

A superior AISI 630 stainless steel that’s predominately used in the offshore and aerospace industries is used for the swivel. This has excellent corrosion resistance and is significantly stronger than the AISI 316 (A4) grade most commonly used for yacht fittings.

Quick Nautical Equipment has a shared mission with the whole Quick Group to create a zero-waste world. The packaging of the Olympic anchors is therefore made from 100% recycled material, as part of a re-engineering process for all packaging in partnership with certified suppliers, both in terms of materials used and supply chain.

There has never been a better time for boat owners to review their ground tackle and take advantage of the latest engineering developments that simultaneously improve holding, while facilitating easy anchor handling.

https://www.quickitaly.com/en/home/

