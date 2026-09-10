Contest Yachts brings five-star craftsmanship and bluewater integrity to Cannes

True bluewater sailors and lovers of performance cruising should add Contest Yachts to their must-visit list at the Cannes Yachting Festival this year.

The Dutch, family-run shipyard is exhibiting two beautifully crafted Contest Yachts models at the in-water show, which runs from 8 to 13 September.

Berthed in Port Canto at Sail 054, the European Yacht of the Year-winning Contest 63CS and Contest 50CS deliver genuine peace of mind at sea. Advanced construction, integrated ship’s systems, and pride in the very best hand-finished outfitting deliver ocean-going capability combined with exceptional comfort.

For nearly seven decades, the family-owned yard in Medemblik, NL, has been quietly blending semi-custom luxury and performance. The entire process is completed on site, a rare approach, and one that ensures integration of every element – from the primary hull laminates to the intricate mechanical and electrical installation.

What’s more, it is all completed under the watchful eye of the world’s leading compliance and classification body, Lloyd’s Register. So, as visitors to Cannes will clearly see, the result is a range of bluewater cruisers engineered for absolute reliability, structural security and all-weather performance.

Contest 63CS: refined bluewater cruising

Not for nothing was the 19m Contest 63CS voted European Yacht of the Year in the ‘Luxury’ category by leading sailing magazines including Yachting World. The design applies superyacht principles at a size where the yacht and its systems remain genuinely manageable by the owner, without professional crew.

With a fast hull drawn by judel/vrolijk & co, and interior styling from Wetzels Brown, the 63CS deliberately steps away from ostentation. It focuses instead on harmonious spaces, exceptional ergonomics, and incredibly quiet operation.

Exploiting the boat’s impressive volume, two mirror-image VIP suites forward of the main saloon introduce equal guest comfort. Contest’s well proven centre-cockpit layout also allows an unusually large aft master suite, and the option of a fourth cabin, arranged either as bunks or a workshop.

Expansive, panoramic coachroof glazing floods the interior with natural light despite its appealing low profile. And, for those wanting all-weather protection, this year sees the introduction of an optional, fixed, carbon-fibre hardtop bimini and forward screen. Towards the stern a transformable aft social deck adapts effortlessly between active sailing and quiet relaxation.

Beneath the yacht’s elegant lines lies a meticulously engineered structural and systems platform designed to minimise physical demands, as well as noise and vibration. Sailing systems are characteristically high spec, from the spars and sails to powerful automated winches and integrated hydraulic furlers, allowing the yacht to be handled easily and efficiently.

Class-leading soundproofing throughout the machinery and accommodation spaces creates a remarkably quiet and relaxing environment under way. As one owner said: “I never imagined they could make a boat as quiet on the move as this. At boat shows you can never tell. It’s only when out there, really sailing that you know about the noise. These yachts are really, really quiet.”

Contest 50CS: Developing the centre-cockpit tradition

Sharing the quay in Cannes is the Contest 50CS, which brings the shipyard’s latest design philosophy to a more compact bluewater platform. Also born from a collaboration between judel/vrolijk & co and Wetzels Brown, the 15m yacht is a contemporary evolution of the classic centre-cockpit cruiser.

The external design of the 50CS prioritises performance and stability to inspire confidence in tough sea states. A deep, central cockpit has curved, comfort-oriented coamings that create a secure environment for the crew. Twin helm stations provide excellent visibility, while top quality, power-assisted sail-handling systems make the yacht entirely viable for confident, single-handed operation.

Interior spaces have a deliberate and functional layout. A generous aft master suite is matched by a welcoming forward guest double cabin, while a third cabin can be built as a twin berth, office or workshop. The interior furnishing includes plenty of integrated storage and hardwearing, premium materials that combine longevity and luxury.

The hydraulic transom platform creates a safe, stable space for boarding, swimming, or managing the tender, lowering to reveal inset steps in the stern.

Two yachts, one philosophy

Through these two deeply impressive boats, visitors to the Cannes Yachting Festival will have the opportunity to explore Contest’s meticulous approach to boatbuilding first-hand.

It’s there in the quietness that stems from Contest’s unique vacuum-infusion technology and the rigorous vibration-damping. There’s not a rattle or shake aboard, and in the beautiful joinery you’ll not see a single screwhead.

Then there’s the comfort of the deep ergonomic seating and thick mattresses for the cabins. And the extensive cruising infrastructure with high-volume tankage, refrigeration, and options like water making and climate control.

Both yachts handsomely demonstrate that true luxury afloat is defined not by brash looks or gimmicks, but by the quiet confidence inspired from deep-seated reliability and ongoing personal support.

As Yachting World’s own Toby Hodges has observed: “Contest Yachts is a yard with a rich past and a promising future”. Come and see for yourself at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Click here for more details and to book a visit.

See Contest Yachts at Cannes Yachting Festival – 8-13 September 2026 – Sail Berth 054

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