Wauquiez 55 first look: A new stunner in the long distance cruiser market

Here's a first look at the Wauquiez 55 with exaggerated reverse sheer lines, which premiered at the Düsseldorf boat show

The Wauquiez 55 is a serious, long distance cruiser breaks new ground in a number of respects. The exaggerated reverse sheer may be unconventional, but it’s an inherently stiff shape that keeps weight out of the ends of the boat.

It also maximises headroom centrally, allowing for a raised saloon above systems, tankage and batteries, while the hard top that gives excellent shelter over the cockpit can be lower and less visually obtrusive.

A class-leading full beam owner’s cabin aft has what feels like an exceptional amount of space and natural light, including a view across the aft deck to the water.

This area also has its own aft companionway that helps separate it from the rest of the accommodation, giving an unusual feeling of privacy. It would therefore not be surprising if some buyers choose a Wauquiez 55 for these aspects alone.

The remainder of the interior is spacious, yet planned to be safe even in extreme weather, with plenty of handholds, and there are features that will appeal to those planning long-distance cruising, including twin engines.

Article continues below…

[collections]

Wauquiez 55 Specifications:

Hull length: 16.40m 53ft 8in

Beam: 5.25m 17ft 3in

Draught: 2.40m 7ft 11in

Displacement: 20,000kg 44,100lb

Typical on the water price: €2.0m to €2.6m ex VAT

Contact details: wauquiez.com

If you enjoyed this….