Lagoon Sixty5: Home comforts abound on this new luxury catamaran

Tilting at the growing market for luxury catamarans, Lagoon Yachts is launching the second in its new very large line this spring, the Lagoon Sixty5

Measuring 20.55m length overall, a generous 10m at the beam and spanning three levels with a huge flybridge, the Lagoon Sixty5 is all about volume and offers up to six double cabins, each with their own heads.

The new boat shares many of the features that have made Lagoon so successful, particularly the ease of handling.

Then there’s the twin-wheel flybridge, a forward cockpit with direct saloon access and 360° views through the wraparound windows of that famous Lagoon coachroof.

Article continues below…

“The main saloon is comfortable and luxurious with open spaces and natural light,” says Massimo Gino of Nauta Design. “The same concept is applied to cabins, which enjoy good height and excellent natural light and views.”

With the fully battened mainsail and furling genoa, the sail area amounts to 268m2, which is just as well, because the Lagoon Sixty5 displaces at least 40 tonnes.

And that’s before you put a tonne of fresh water and 1.3 tonnes of diesel on board. However, there is a useful tack point for downwind sails on a bowsprit.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Lagoon Sixty5 handles, but if you want a boat with all the comforts of home, look no further!

Specification

LOA: 20.55m (67ft 5in)

Beam: 10.00m (32ft 1in)

Draught: 1.55m (5ft 1in)

Displacement (light): 40,000kg (88,184lb)

Starting price: €1,825,000 (ex. VAT)