Bavaria C42 yacht tour: Inside the boat they queued for hours to see

If the number of visitors waiting in line to see the new Bavaria C42 at Boot Dusseldorf 2020 is anything to go by, the German yard is on its way to restoring its name as the top value cruising brand

Bavaria’s C-series, first launched two years ago, marked a step change in design thinking and styling for the company, some of whose models had arguably started to look staid.

Cossutti Yacht Design is responsible for the C42’s hull, which has obvious chines, with plenty of topsides flare right aft to reduce wetted surface area in light airs and allow for a single rudder.

Nevertheless, maximum beam at deck level is carried almost right aft. The extra topsides flare in the bow and stern sections aid stability as well as increasing interior space, with all cabins benefitting from large berths.

A proportionately larger sail plan than those of earlier Bavaria models should deliver better performance in light airs and reduce the amount of time spent under power, especially if the 85m2 Code 0 and 140m2 asymmetric are specified.

The two-spreader rig is fitted with a backstay tensioner, while the standard self-tacking jib can be replaced by a larger conventionally sheeted headsail.

Specification

LWL: 39ft 4in (11.98m)

Beam: 4.29m 14ft 1in

Draught: 1.70m- 2.10m (5ft 7in-6ft 11in)

Displacement: 9,678kg (21,336lb)

Price: €151,584 (ex. VAT)