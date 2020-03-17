Hallberg-Rassy HR40C: See inside the Swedish yard’s “best ever” build”

Hallberg-Rassy's CEO Magnus Rassy takes Toby through the new Frers-designed HR40C, a yacht that really exploits the benefits of modern hull shape

The latest Hallberg-Rassys combine markedly more space with a newer-generation hull shape and twin rudders, yet still retain the brand’s hallmark style and attributes.

This centre-cockpit model has a genuine 40ft hull length and almost the same beam as the HR44 that launched three years ago. Impressively, the HR40C offers equal space in the saloon, galley and aft cabin areas as the larger yacht too.

The key differences are therefore in the forepeak, where there’s a smaller, though still respectable, guest double cabin, but no option for an additional twin berth Pullman-style cabin.

Specification

Hull length: 12.30m 40ft 4in

Beam: 4.18m 13ft 9in

Draught: 1.92m 6ft 4in

Displacement: 11,000kg 24,250lb

Price: SEK4,080,400 (approx £327,000) ex. VAT