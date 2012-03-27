Refit for Mirabella V in Falmouth

World's largest sloop at 247ft will be extended by 10ft as part of year-long refit

Just over six months after the world’s largest sailing catamaran, Hemisphere (44m), set sail on her maiden voyage from Pendennis the yard is set to welcome another world record holder. Pendennis Plus, the division of the company which specializes in 60m+ refits and new builds, confirmed today that the world’s largest sailing sloop, Mirabella V (75.2m), has arrived for a substantial one-year refit. This British built superyacht will arrive in Falmouth at the end of March, with her gigantic 90m mast due for removal before the yacht docks down during May.

Stephen Hills, Managing Director of Pendennis Plus, commented “We are very proud to have been selected to complete the refit of such an iconic sailing yacht. It is through projects such as this that the superyacht industry in the UK, including our yard in Falmouth, continues to enhance its world-class reputation for exceptional build quality, design, finish and engineering.”

The project will see collaboration between several esteemed UK and Ireland based companies. Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD) have been commissioned as the interior design team, fresh from the completion of the much talked about VAVA II (Devonport Yachts). Naval Architect Ron Holland, Mirabella V’s original designer, who worked with Pendennis on the sailing yacht Christopher launched in 2011, will steer the structural improvements. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the new Owner on Mirabella V and respond to their requirements for this substantial refit. We look forward to working in partnership with Pendennis and RWD once again.”

The new Owner has renamed the yacht M5 and has briefed the team on adapting the yacht’s exterior and interior to his needs. M5’s visit to Pendennis will see the stern redesigned and extended by 3m. Alongside this other exterior restyling work will include the installation of a side boarding platform. Structural fabrication of the composite stern will be undertaken by another UK based company, Green Marine, with support from structural engineers High Modulus Europe Ltd.

The full extent of the engineering commission will involve replacing the main engines, generators, switchboards and sewage treatment plant along with an upgrade of the air conditioning system, electrics and entertainment system. A 10 year DNV survey will complement these works. A full hull repaint with mast and rig overhaul completes the list of major structural tasks.

The interior aspects of the refit will see the main and lower decks undergo a complete restyle. M5’s main deck in particular will be completely transformed once all joinery is replaced to complement RWD’s new design. Toby Ecuyer of RWD explained their role in the project “Redman Whiteley Dixon is thrilled to join the world class team assembled to undertake the transformation of the mighty Mirabella V. It is a privilege to be working alongside Ron Holland and his team whilst we are equally proud to be working with one of the world’s premier boat yards once again. Working closely with the Owner, Redman Whiteley Dixon have developed and tailored a contemporary interior which serves to maximise on the inherent qualities of Mirabella’s architecture and expand on the magnificent opportunities she affords. With Mirabella V returning to Britain’s South coast for the start of her next chapter, there is a sense of symmetry and provenance we are honoured to be entrusted with.”



Specifications M5:

Built: VT Shipbuilding, England, 2004

Naval Architect: Ron Holland

Length: 75.2 m (247 ft)

Beam: 14.82 m (48.6 ft)

Height: 88.5 m (290 ft)

Draught: 10m (33 ft)

Structure: Aluminium

Displacement: 740 tonnes

Click here for more Pendennis Cup news straight from Falmouth.