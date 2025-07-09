If you're looking for a handheld VHF radio then you can save by looking at this weeks Prime deals. This Cobra handset is a great option and with 20% off it's a great deal too.

Deal Alert: Cobra HH350 Floating Handheld VHF

The Cobra HH350 brings strong features at a mid-range price. IPX7 waterproofing, built-in Bluetooth, and a floating design make it ideal for the cockpit or clipped to a lifejacket. Great for day sailors, racers, and RIB users alike.

I have a lot to say about handheld VHF marine radios as I test them on a regular basis and use them daily. The Cobra handheld VHF is my own personal choice of waterproof VHF marine handheld that I keep on my own boat.

The Cobra VHF handheld marine radios are great value for money, so when a deal pops up like this, they’re even better value than ever.