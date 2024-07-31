Olympic Sailing 2024: Highlights from Day Three in Marseille

Still shifty and patchy but the wind filled in for the third day of the Olympic Sailing competition at Paris 2024.

The third day of the Olympic Sailing competition in Marseille saw a continuation of the shifty weather that we have seen in the opening days, but an increase in wind has delivered some impressive performances across the fleets, with new winners to the fore.

Women’s Windsurfing: Wilson’s Dominance Continues

Great Britain’s Emma Wilson demonstrated her versatility and dominance in Women’s Olympic Windsurfing, clinching three victories despite the tricky, windier conditions. Wilson’s consistency has kept her firmly at the top of the leaderboard, proving her skills in varying conditions.

Sharon Kantor of Israel showed resilience, overcoming the unpredictable gusts to secure two race wins, propelling her to second place overall. Italy’s Marta Maggetti maintained her position in the top three with strong finishes, despite the challenging conditions.

Kantor reflected on the day’s difficulties, noting the instability of the wind and the need for constant focus.

Men’s Skiff: Spanish Duo Surge to the Top

In the Men’s Olympic Skiff category, Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel surged to the top of the leaderboard. The pair navigated the variable winds expertly, securing two second-place finishes. Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove managed to hold onto second place overall, despite a challenging day, while New Zealand’s Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie slipped to third after struggling with the difficult conditions.

Botin said: “Today was a very tough day with a different scenario in the first race than in the two next ones.

“In the first race the wind was coming from the left side of the mountain and in the next two races the wind was turning on the right side.

“We managed to position the boat well and we are really happy with having done so at such a difficult day at the Olympics and we will see if tomorrow we can have a similar day and repeat it.”

Men’s Windsurfing: Van Opzeeland’s Return to Form

The Netherlands’ Luuc van Opzeeland made a remarkable comeback in Men’s Windsurfing, capitalising on the windier conditions to take the lead. Despite a slow start, he found his rhythm, winning two races and securing his place at the top of the results.

Poland’s Pawel Tarnowski remained consistent, securing second place with top-five finishes, while Israel’s Tom Reuveny showed strong form to stay close in third.

Van Opzeeland expressed satisfaction with his performance, especially in adapting to the stronger winds. “The wind actually got pretty strong, so in the last race I managed to lock in and bring it home. So overall I’m really happy with that,” the Dutchan explained.

“I’m feeling good. I’m ready for tomorrow and hopefully I can put in another good show for you guys at home.”

Women’s Skiff: Dutch Duo Reclaim Control

In the Women’s Skiff, Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz of the Netherlands bounced back after a challenging second day. Their impressive third and second-place finishes on the third day propelled them back to the top of the standings.

Leaders going into the third day of racing, France’s Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon had a tough day, failing to place in the top ten, yet they remain close behind the leaders. Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler showcased their potential with strong performances, including a first-place finish, moving them up to third overall.

Steyaert said: “Every day we say we have to be alive and every race that’s what we are doing.

“We knew there are some teams that are really heavy and we are not so we are playing with that.”

As the competition continues, athletes are preparing for potentially stronger winds, promising another thrilling day on the water.

