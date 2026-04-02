Two surfers take a journey from the outback to the ocean

How two young surfers traded steel-capped boots for barefoot learning to sail in south-east Asia, By Camille MillIgan

One day we were standing in swirling red dust under the brutal Australian outback sun, steel-capped boots caked in sweat and iron ore. The noise of haul trucks filled the air, and the ground hummed beneath our feet. Next, we were barefoot on the deck of our own yacht in the Andaman Sea, salt spray on our skin, hair tangled from the wind, and a horizon that stretched endlessly.

But before that shift in worlds, we spent in-between days living out of a van, saving every dollar we could. There were long drives across the Australian coast, parking wherever the surf was, waking up with sand in our sheets with a single goal in our heads: to buy a sailing yacht. Not just any boat, but a home. A home that could carry us across countries, and take us around the world.

We’d traded diesel and dirt for diesel and dreams. It didn’t happen overnight, but when it did, everything changed.

The Leap

We met in Byron Bay, chasing waves and sunshine, but neither of us imagined we’d end up in the middle of the outback working in the mines. I’d moved to Australia from Washington DC on a working holiday visa, and Jesse lived near the hostel where I worked. When we met, we instantly clicked over our love for the ocean and the shared dream of owning a sailing boat one day.

We never wanted to live in one place, so we bought a house on wheels, a beat-up Volkswagen we named Betty. We parked wherever we wanted (usually by the beach) and lived simply. That van became our first taste of freedom, teaching us how little we actually needed, and how much we wanted a different kind of life, one built on movement and possibility.

Eventually, we took jobs in the remote Australian mines, working two weeks on, one week off, saving every dollar we could. It was hard, dirty work with 12-hour shifts under harsh fluorescent lights, red dust in every pore of our skin – but every paycheck meant we were one step closer to our dream yacht.

Eighteen months later, we finally had the savings. We spent countless nights scrolling through listings, researching every boat we could afford. Most options in Australia were overpriced or worn out, but one place kept popping up: Langkawi, Malaysia. So we sold everything, packed our lives into bags, and took a flight to Malaysia in search of the yacht that would change everything.

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Why Malaysia

Buying a yacht in Malaysia wasn’t just a romantic whim, it was a strategic move. Langkawi is something of a sailors’ secret. With no tax and a thriving second-hand market, it’s where many cruisers finish their circumnavigations or leave their boats after years exploring south-east Asia. The result is a treasure island of well-loved yachts waiting for new chapters.

Beyond the bargains, Malaysia was also an ideal place for us to learn our craft. The seas are generally calm, the tides gentle, and most anchorages are wide and forgiving mud bottoms instead of coral teeth. The weather can be unpredictable, but the distances between islands are short, and there’s always a sheltered bay within reach.

Langkawi’s cruising community is vast and welcoming, made up of sailors from every corner of the world – some deep in refits, others pausing mid-voyage and a few quietly celebrating their fifth lap around the planet. For us, it was the perfect classroom. Each day in the marina brought new stories, tales of pirates and typhoons, of shipwrecks and rescues, of billionaires on superyachts anchored beside old wooden ketches held together by rust and dreams.

Learning the Ropes

When we found our yacht, those first few weeks on board Stella felt like stepping into a floating puzzle. She’s a Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 39i, lovingly cared for by her previous owners from Sweden, but even a well-kept boat comes with surprises. Every drawer hid spare parts, every switch was another mystery waiting to be solved. We spent days tracing wires, scrubbing lockers, and fixing things we barely understood.

Even though we’d both grown up loving the ocean, our actual sailing experience was almost non-existent. We’d spent time around boats while surfing, diving, and chasing waves, and of course being surfers meant we understood tides, currents, wind, and the ocean’s strength. But handling a 39ft yacht is so very different from handling a 6ft surfboard.

Jesse’s background as a rope-access rigger in the mines definitely helped when it came to knots, rigging, and trusting himself at height, but beyond that we were total beginners. The truth is, most of our real education happened from the moment we stepped aboard Stella. Everything beyond the basics – sail handling, navigation, anchoring, safety – we learned by doing, messing up, asking questions, and trying again.

As we focused on learning how to sail, we leaned heavily on the resources around us. Our biggest teacher, by far, was the community at the marina. We were surrounded by sailors from all over the world, people who had crossed oceans, broken things, fixed them again, and were generous with their knowledge.

Whether it was advice on which rope was best for a specific job, why our engine was leaking oil, or how to read changing weather patterns, there was always someone willing to help.

Beyond that, we immersed ourselves in the vast amount of information online. We watched countless YouTube videos, read sailing blogs and forums late into the night, and absorbed everything we could. We didn’t learn from one single course or manual. We learned by listening, asking questions, researching obsessively, and then going out and trying it ourselves.

Our first sail came sooner than expected. A young Australian couple, Matt and Grace, had bought the boat next to ours a few months before us. Back home, they were professional racing sailors, and when they heard we were planning our maiden voyage, insisted they join us. Out on the water, they showed us how to goose-wing downwind, tack with intent, and trim the sails for balance. For the first time, Stella came alive. The engine fell silent, the sails filled, and we moved with the wind alone.

But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. During that sail we discovered a leak in the gearbox, our driveshaft was misaligned, and the gearbox selector wasn’t engaging properly, meaning we couldn’t reverse. It was one problem after another, and it briefly felt like the boat was falling apart underneath us. But when we finally returned to the marina and tied up safely, we weren’t upset or stressed.

We already knew that’s what liveaboard life is: constantly fixing things, getting knocked down, and getting back up again with a deeper understanding of your home.

That day gave us something you can’t buy, confidence. It showed us that even when things go wrong, we can handle it. As an 80-year-old sailor sagely told us over his sundowner, “The best thing about sailing is that you’re always learning. You’ll never know everything – and no one else will either.”

Testing Our sails

Once we gained confidence, we began exploring Langkawi’s coastline. We sailed between lush green islands, dropping anchor in glassy bays surrounded by limestone cliffs and mangroves that tangled into the water like roots searching for the sea. Some mornings were perfectly still, the water reflecting the sky like a sheet of glass. Other days, the anchorage woke us to monkeys chattering in the trees and eagles circling overhead. It felt like we were living in a world that constantly shifted between adventure and calm.

Every day brought new lessons. We learned how to read the wind by watching the texture of the water, how to understand the tides by the rocks they revealed, and how to trust the anchor chain when squalls rolled through at night. Malaysia gave us room to make mistakes without punishing us too harshly, but still enough unpredictability to teach us quickly.

It was also the place itself that allowed us to make Stella our own. Here, upgrades were actually within our reach. We installed custom davits, added new solar panels, and completely upgraded our electrical system for a fraction of what it would have cost in Australia. Adding the surf rack to the davits felt especially meaningful – a little piece of our past welded to our future. Piece by piece, we weren’t just learning to sail. We were building the home that would take us around the world.

First crossing

Luckily for us, crossing into a new country wasn’t as daunting as it sounded. The first island of Thailand was only four hours from Langkawi, the perfect warm-up for our first check-in and check-out experience. But even a short passage felt monumental. Our destination was Krabi, about 200 miles up the coast, our first international voyage and our longest yet – right at the tail end of monsoon season. Risky, maybe, but we felt ready.

The Thai coastline is a sailor’s dream, offering two distinct routes depending on the season. During the wet, south-west monsoon, cruisers take the inside passage behind Koh Tarutao, Koh Phetra, and Koh Kradan, where towering islands block the wind. In the dry, north-east season, the outer islands like Koh Rok and Koh Lipe become safe, their bays calm and turquoise.

We chose the inside route to play it safe in unpredictable weather and it turned out to be pure magic. It was our first true taste of life under sail: catching our own fish for dinner, making water from the sea, powering Stella with our new solar array. The fear of something going wrong slowly gave way to the thrill of freedom. Sailing at seven knots through crystal-blue water, weaving past longtails with the wind in our hair, it was everything we’d dreamed of.

But our return south was far less forgiving. In five days, we learned more than in the previous five months. We dragged anchor in 30 knots at night, wrestled with 45 knots of wind under sail, endured relentless rain that blurred the bow from sight, and fought an engine that refused to start when we needed it most.

What the Charts Don’t Show

For all its beauty, south-east Asia has its quirks. Fishing nets sprawl invisibly across the sea, plastic debris drifts for miles, and some nights the horizon flickers with fishing boats you can only spot by eye and not AIS. Weather changes by the hour, with blue skies turning to sudden squalls and enough rain to fill the tanks twice over.

Inevitably, a fishing net wrapped our prop, stopping us dead in the water until Jesse dove in to cut it free. Another night, a group of fishermen dropped anchor right beside us and blasted techno metal until three in the morning, their music echoing across the bay like we were anchored next to a floating nightclub.

Learning to sail also came with navigating new languages, cultures, and visa runs that sneak up faster than we expect. Laws shift constantly, with changing rules and regulations for yachts and sailors seemingly announced every few weeks. Some countries require online check-ins; others want printed documents; sometimes an office you visited yesterday won’t accept the same paperwork today. It keeps us on our toes, constantly researching, adapting, trying to stay one step ahead of whatever new requirement waits at the next port.

No chart marks those hazards. No guide warns you about the smell of burning plastic carried across the wind from a distant island or the unlit boat drifting silently until it’s suddenly right in front of you. Yet these are part of the region’s reality, small reminders that paradise isn’t perfect. Still, we wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Finding our rhythm

By now, six months later, life aboard has found its flow. We’ve learned when to work, when to rest, when to just sit and watch the waves roll past the hull. At anchor, days blur into each other in the best way. Mornings are for fixing things, tightening bolts, checking the rig, cleaning the bilge, repairing whatever broke the day before.

Afternoons are for surfing, diving, fishing, or exploring whatever new island we’d dropped our anchor beside. Evenings are for cooking on deck, eating barefoot under the moon’s glow, and watching lightning storms build on the horizon like distant firework shows.

We have made friends who felt like family – retired cruisers with endless stories, young backpackers chasing cheap beers and sunsets, locals selling diesel from jerry cans with smiles that never faded, and couples just like us learning as they go. In marinas and anchorages, there has always been someone to lend a hand, share a spare part, or swap a weather tip. It’s amazed us how quickly the cruising community can become a web of people who genuinely look out for one another.

We have come to understand that cruising life isn’t solitary, it’s a floating village scattered across oceans. Boats drift in and out of your life, sometimes staying a night, sometimes a season. Slowly, without noticing, we weren’t just visitors anymore. We belonged.

Now, months later, we look back and laugh at how clueless we were. We used to count shifts in the mines. Now we count sunsets over anchorages. We used to think freedom meant escape; now we know it means self-reliance, trusting Stella, trusting each other, trusting ourselves even when everything feels uncertain.

The ocean keeps teaching us not just how to sail, but how to live slower, freer, and together. We’re still learning, still fixing, still chasing horizons. Some days we feel like seasoned cruisers; others we feel like beginners again.

But maybe that’s the point, this life is one big lesson, taught by the wind, the tides, and the mistakes we survive. And as much as it feels like we’ve come far, this is still just the beginning.

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