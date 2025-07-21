Sailors share their favourite European secret cruising spots

It’s still possible to escape the crowds without sailing to the ends of the earth. Cruisers share their favourite local or secret spots... plus how to find a bargain berth in Europe this summer

A European sailing holiday is where many of us first developed a love of discovering unfamiliar anchorages. There’s something about nosing your way into a new bay on a balmy summer evening that never loses its appeal. A cooling dip, an explore ashore, dinner alfresco, and do it all again tomorrow: is there a more perfect way of whiling away a week or more?

There’s no getting away from the fact that parts of Europe are busy. Some of the huge sales numbers manufacturers have reported in recent years often reflect significant charter fleet and base investment. Meanwhile many European marinas have up-spec’d to handle larger yachts, and are often operating at full capacity. These hotspots bring improved marine services and more – but is there anywhere you can still get away from the crowds?

We asked cruisers who have sailed, lived and worked around Europe for their recommendations. Some are within touching distance of major sailing hubs, but with careful timing can be enjoyed at their quietest. Others are truly off the beaten track and require a more expedition-style sailing approach.

There is also a temptation to think of Europe as ‘easy’, and paperwork-free. Any non-EU sailors will by now be very familiar with Schengen requirements and the extra admin that has brought (see right), not least that if sailing from Great Britain you need to notify Border Force and HMRC. Check-in procedures for British boats arriving into France have also evolved, with a new ‘Protocol’ for designated ports of entry in 2025.

But there are other curiosities to cruising in Europe. For example, you must check in to Greece, where you will be issued a transit log and have to pay a cruising tax, and must have stamps for both arrival and departure. For 2025 Norway has introduced specific rules for yachts over 50ft.

To stay up to date, visit noonsite.com, theca.org.uk and our sister title yachtingmonthly.com

Northern Europe – Helgeland archipelago

The Helgeland archipelago, just south of the Arctic circle, is one of the lesser known gems on the spectacular Norwegian coast. “Most people focus on Lofoten, but Norwegians know that Helgeland, just south of Lofoten, is the real pearl in the crown,” says Norwegian skipper Steinar Willassen, who grew up in the area.

“The steep, rocky islands and the crystal clear water are impressive. Do you fancy sailing to a glacier? Then Svartisen is the place to go. You can sail right up to a jetty and view the glacier from your cockpit.”

For those who like to hike on shore, the Sherpa-steps on Rødøy will bring you to the top of the Rødøyløva, where you can marvel at the view across the archipelago. “Each island has a story to tell: the famous whiskey island Myken, or the puffin island Lovund.

“In the south of Helgeland, you’ll find Torghatten: a steep rock wall on an island, with a large hole in it. This mythical place is close to the island with the Arctic circle monument; another highlight in this archipelago.”

There are plenty of anchorages or small harbours to moor. Steinar says: “Whatever the weather, you can always sail here. In strong or adverse winds, you take the inner route, in sheltered water protected by a string of islands. But if the weather is good for sailing offshore, you can sail between the outer islands.”

The islands have plenty of summer residents, often using the old fishermen’s houses of their forefathers as their summer homes. Availability of shops and services on the islands is limited, apart from the summer season, but in the past 40 years Helgeland has seen big investments in infrastructure and services, fuelled by salmon farming. Keep an eye out for the circular salmon farms as you explore this beautiful archipelago.

Northern Europe – Harstad, Norway

“After many great adventures in the southern latitudes, we have settled in the middle of the world’s most beautiful archipelago: Harstad,” says Norwegian cruiser Halvard Eneberg, who runs Seil Bifrost from their Beneteau 50.

“From our homeport, we sail our yacht Bifrost to the beautiful, rugged coast of this relatively unknown archipelago in Norway. Spring and summer are the best. In spring, there is still lots of snow. So we take our guests to the foot of the slopes and drop anchor. By dinghy the skiing gear is brought on the islands and the long ascent can start. Sailing at night, with the northern light above us is something to remember for a lifetime.”

Besides taking guests, Halvard Eneberg and his wife Ann-Helen Elstad go sailing as often as they can in this wonderful cruising area. “In summer, the crystal clear water reveals the sandy patches where our anchor will hold perfectly. There are so many places to sail to, you’ll always find a sheltered spot,” Ann-Helen adds.

The Harstad archipelago is just north of Lofoten and south of Tromsø. Harstad is a good place to provision before you set off to explore the archipelago. Weather can be capricious this far north, so it pays to keep an eye on the Norwegian weather forecast (www.yr.no).

There are many places to seek shelter around the islands. Phone signal is, as everywhere in Norway, very good. While cruising keep an eye out for the mighty Anna Rogde, one of Norway’s five large historic sailing vessels still out on the water.

Northern Europe – Lake Vättern, Sweden

We’ve sailed along rugged coastlines and through narrow canals – but one place we always come back to is Lake Vättern, writes Anders Lindblom, who has captured amazing images of his Hallberg-Rassy 45 Ingrid-Marie tucked into secret spots.

Found right in the middle of Sweden, it feels like a forgotten sea. Crystal-clear water, steep granite shores and calm anchorages where you often spend the night completely alone. The magic? It’s fully accessible from both the Baltic and the North Sea via the Göta Canal, which runs straight through the country.

There are endless magical places to discover along both Sweden’s east and west coasts, but our two largest lakes, Vänern and Vättern, are true hidden treasures, especially in spring and autumn when the waters are quiet and the light is pure. Sweden has excellent and trustworthy nautical charts, and we often use them to search out potential anchorages. But the real art is in feeling your way in.

We always approach slowly – often under power – and use both our eyes and the depth sounder to read the bay. If it feels right, we secure Ingrid-Marie with a stern anchor and moor bow-in directly against the rock.

The absence of tides allows for easy and direct mooring to the shore, even in tight, wild spaces. Some of our most memorable nights have been spent in these unmarked places – with nothing but trees, water, and silence around us. It takes a little courage and curiosity, but that’s where the real magic begins.

Northern Europe – Marker Wadden

Cruisers who have ventured across the North Sea may be familiar with the large freshwater lake in the middle of the Netherlands. It offers lovely cruising opportunities: within a 3-5 hour sail you can moor at quaint historic fishing villages like Stavoren, Volendam or Marken or visit impressive towns like Hoorn and Enkhuizen.

The western part of the lake is Markermeer and the eastern part IJsselmeer, separated by a dam and locks. At the eastern part of the Markermeer there is a spectacular development called Marker Wadden which begs to be discovered if you’re seeking nature, peace and quiet.

This group of islands was built to upgrade the water quality in the Markermeer by filtering it. A little over 10 years ago, the first low-lying islands were formed and the result is stunning: a mini-archipelago with walking trails, bird watching hides and a very convenient natural harbour.

Cruising yachts can stay overnight in the harbour or anchor off the beach. No power, no water: just you and the sounds of thousands of birds. Dutch cruiser Wietze van der Laan, who has sailed his Bruce Roberts 44 Anna Caroline all over the world and is now cruising northern Europe, says: “This is one of my favourite places to sail to. Sometimes we go into the small port, but on a hot summer’s day you can anchor off the beach and go for a swim.”

There is a little café and information centre on the main island and guided tours are offered, but come prepared, because there are no shops and phone signal is sketchy. Provisioning can be done in Lelystad, less than 10 miles away.

Eastern Mediterranean – Pelagie islands

The Pelagie islands remain my favourite corner of the Mediterranean, writes Viveka Herzum, who spent two seasons cruising the region as a charter skipper. Seventy miles from both Pantelleria and coastal Tunisia – and twice as far from the closest major Sicilian port – they’re too out of the way for most leisure cruisers.

The result? Uncrowded waters, a uniquely close-knit marine community, and only a handful of local yacht charters. The Pelagie’s main islands are as beautiful as they are unalike. Just 25 miles apart, Linosa is an exquisite moon to Lampedusa’s bright and boisterous sun.

Lampedusa’s elongated shape and east-west orientation make for an unexpected sailing haven, allowing for an ideal range of anchorages for either of the area’s prevailing winds, the north-westerly Mistral and south-easterly Scirocco.

It’s easily circumnavigable in less than a day. South, you’ll find glowing white sands and turquoise waters under cream-and-meringue limestone bluffs. North, striated cliffs pocked with emerald green. Try to avoid the middle weeks of August outright -it’s the peak of the summer season, and also when the Scirocco usually comes in hot, humid, and heavy, for weeks at a time.

Just 25 miles away, Linosa promises quieter waters and colourful, cactus-lined streets. Though its sharp coastline offers few friendly anchorages, the black lavic bedrock turns the sea a stunning cobalt blue. Be careful not to get caught unawares: Linosa’s rounded shape and small surface area leaves vessels exposed to quick, unpredictable weather changes, rough seas, and rebounding waves.

Its quay only has a few moorings available – and none at all if your vessel draws over 2.3m. Be prepared to make for Lampedusa at a moment’s notice. I’d be remiss not to mention the rocky, uninhabited islet of Lampione. a renowned dive spot, and ideal to sail around in a day.

Eastern Mediterranean – Lastovo, Croatia

Croatia is firmly on the charter yacht destination list, but there are still hidden spots to enjoy if you time it right. “We love sailing to Lastovo in Croatia. It is a beautiful and very quiet island just south of Korčula, roughly eight miles due south,” explains Dutch cruiser Martin Vooijs who has explored Croatia on his Beneteau First 47.7 Blue Skies.

“Lastovo is a protected natural area. On the north side is Zaklopatica, a spectacular bay which can be reached through a narrow entrance. My children love it when we go there: it’s a great place to go for a swim in the afternoon.

“Deep in the bay are some restaurants; the owners are very hospitable and offer free mooring; we can even stay overnight if we like. And what’s not to like about an alfresco dinner of fresh lobster while looking at your own boat as the sun is setting in the most spectacular way?

“The island can be explored via the many hiking paths or bicycle tracks. The forest and the wineries are beautiful and make you linger longer. There is a trail to the highest summit on the island, at 416m, and the view from the top is outstanding: on a clear day you can see the surrounding islands of the archipelago and the coastline. The typical chimneys are a feature of this region.

“Lastovo is such a gem because there are other lovely islands in the area: Korčula at 21 miles, Mljet at 20 miles, Vis at 35 miles and of course Hvar at 30 miles. For us as a family, that area makes for delightful cruising and a great time ashore as well.”

The island has multiple anchorages, but Porto Rosso also has a floating dock attached to a seafood restaurant, with power hook-up, freshwater, shower block and laundry facilities – rates are reported to be around half the price of nearby marinas.

Croatia is growing in popularity, so pick your dates carefully around the charter handover schedule. But Martin notes: “Even in high season, there are quieter days. Fridays and Saturdays are good, because Lastovo is further away from the charter bases.”

Western Europe – Rio Guadiana

The Guadiana river forms part of the natural border between Spain and Portugal and offers the novel option of taking your yacht 30 miles upstream (and sitting between two time zones!). The bucolic spot is a great respite spot for cruisers working their way around the Iberian Peninsula, though be wary of debris in the water and, of course, a strong flowing current.

There is Ayamonte marina near the river mouth, but the real Guadiana experience comes to those who can head under the International cable bridge (clearance height 18-23m depending on state of tide). Some 20 miles upriver the anchorage between Alcoutim on the Portuguese side and Spanish San Lúcar de Guadiana is popular with liveaboards but peaceful, surrounded by lush hills dotted with wild-growing fruit trees that make a haven for wild birds.

Western Europe – La Graciosa

Just north of Lanzarote in the Canary islands is a beautiful little island. La Graciosa is a great stop after sailing south from mainland Spain or Portugal, but it’s a destination in its own right as well. The island, just under 30km2 in area, has the most stunning beaches against a volcanic backdrop.

The island is part of the Chinijo National Park, so visitors by yacht must obtain a permit before anchoring in the turquoise water of Playa Francesca bay or mooring in the small port of the only settlement on the island, Caleta de Sebo. In this fishing village you feel as if time has stood still.

La Graciosa is quiet and peaceful. There are no tarmac roads, just sandy streets and whitewashed houses. In Caleta de Sebo you’ll find a little shop for some necessities and information about the options to explore the island. But there is a catch: after 10 days your permit expires and you have to make room for other yachts to enjoy this magical island.

