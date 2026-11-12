‘There are signs the old America’s Cup order is changing’ – Matt Sheahan

New teams on the up, established teams on the wane, could the next America's Cup some surprises? Matt Sheahan thinks it could

Sitting in a plane on the tarmac at Naples airport waiting to depart, a fellow journalist sent me a text from a different plane to say the Luna Rossa team had just been given a standing ovation by passengers as they boarded his flight to Sardinia.

Twenty-four hours earlier the team had won the second America’s Cup preliminary event. Not the America’s Cup itself, but one of two showcase events in the one-design AC40s.

It was an impressive performance from a team that is looking increasingly confident. But I wonder whether a British Airways, Air France, American or Swiss flight would have seen the same impromptu applause if their nation’s team had scored the same result?

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. In the modern history of the America’s Cup there has been one nation that has stood out as the most engaged and enthusiastic when it comes to supporting the home team: Italy.

When it was announced the 38th America’s Cup would be hosted in Naples it was clear Italy would be putting on a big show. To many, hosting the world’s most prestigious sailing event in Italian waters was just one short step away from bringing the Cup home.

And Naples demonstrated just that, as the notoriously vibrant city came out in force to watch the racing from the seafront. The first preliminary event in Cagliari back in May also drew huge crowds, but Naples took things to another level – which bodes well for anyone hoping to go to an exciting Cup next year. Given the uncertainty that surrounds most aspects of any AC cycle, this is one area you can be pretty sure about: book it.

But for other teams Naples delivered signs that the old order is changing.

The venue has a good deal to do with it. Compared to previous locations where teams have spent months if not years recording and analysing conditions, far less is known about this race area. The preliminary event showed how shifty it can be and how there are plenty of potential passing opportunities. Luna Rossa excelled at this. What looked like raw boat speed initially, turned out to be more about their ability to read the conditions and dig their way out of a hole where others struggled.

They were worthy winners. Having changed 75% of their sailing team since their previous victory in Cagliari, the partnership between ex-Kiwi helm Peter Burling and his co-helm, young gun Marco Gradoni, just seemed to click.

The French performance was impressive too. Last in/first out in Barcelona in 2024, they have had a difficult, confidence sapping season this year in SailGP. They had two capsizes in Naples yet, despite being the only team to go for a swim during the event, still ended up third.

Just over the hill from Naples at the technical site of Bagnoli the La Roche-Posay Racing Team were first to welcome their AC75 to their team base. It’s an AC75 they have already done 10-12 days training in during the summer. The French have an impressive double act on the handlebars with Quentin Delapierre and former Spanish 49er helm Diego Botin working well together.

ARC Team USA also showed a great deal of promise in their first competitive outing. Harry Melges and Lucas Calabrese is a helming combo that seems to work.

But there was surprise at the other end of the scale too, in particular for British teams, GB1 and Cobham-Ultra GB2, who were frequently on the back foot. Yes, they had equipment problems and two collisions, but it’s difficult not to wonder what has happened to these formerly punchy teams – especially when you look at how their results have gone downhill in SailGP this season as well.

What worried me especially was to hear one team member say their focus for this Cup cycle was never the AC40, implying that Naples didn’t matter much in the overall scheme of things and their efforts were concentrated on the AC75. How many times have we witnessed British campaigns putting their faith in outsmarting the opposition through technology, only to be beaten by those that have spent more hours on the water in competition?

The Kiwis learned this the hard way in 2003 and since then every outing has been an opportunity to learn, win and dominate.

Having said that, even the Defenders didn’t look as dominant in Naples, though they should never be underestimated. They finished second in Naples, but give it eight months…

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