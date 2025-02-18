Balance VersaDrive Hybrid 464CC and 502CC first look: Carbon core catamarans with hybrid propulsion

The new Balance VersaDrive Hybrid 464CC and 502CC from Du Toit Yacht Design and Balance are longer and faster than previous models from these boatbuilders.

Du Toit Yacht Design has also been busy with Balance again recently, conceiving longer, faster new models. During this year and next the South African-built US brand will release the Balance VersaDrive Hybrid 464CC and 502CC, which feature a carbon composite grid (pictured right) and the option of VersaDrive hybrid power, as well as maintaining many of the popular features of the older 442 and 482 models.

Balance refers to its carbon grid as a carbon core (the CC in the Balance VersaDrive Hybrid 464CC and 502CC), which gives the cats an ultra-stiff framework. Bulkheads, primary beams, chainplates, rudders, cabin soles, daggerboards and trunks are full carbon construction. With a taller mast, this has allowed the design team to increase sail area and potential performance.

The hybrid element, meanwhile, refers to the fact that the cats are offered with the latest Integrel E-drive system, which provides both diesel and electric propulsion and improves the boat’s weight distribution and power capacity. This boosts the charging output from the dual 45hp Yanmar diesel engines to 30kW and provides 40hp of electric drive from the battery bank.

Balance VersaDrive Hybrid 464CC and 502CC Bring Upgrades

The new models also boast increased ventilation and visibility throughout, and feature Balance’s new stern doors, which fit over the engine bay hatches and can be raised to close off the transoms at sea.

“All the best features of our boats have been retained in these new designs,” explains founder Phil Berman. “But we’ve supercharged performance voyaging by building these new models longer, leaner, faster and capable of carrying additional payloads without penalty.”

The daggerboard cats weigh around 11.5 tonnes and 13 tonnes respectively and are priced with VersaDrives from US$1.285m and $1.785m.

Contact details: balancecatamarans.com

