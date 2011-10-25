Onboard a Rocket

54 knots aboard Vestas Sailrocket 2

VESTAS Sailrocket RUN 13 in Walvis Bay Namibia.

Peak speed 54.41kn and a 500m average of just over 50kn.

Outright world speed sailing record contender, VESTAS Sailrocket 2, takes WIRED Journalist Adam Fisher for a joy ride during its trials in Namibia. It turns out to be the fastest run the boat has ever done with a peak over 100kmh. Adam thought it was just going to be a safe and cruisy ride… which is why he can’t quite understand the number on the GPS at the end. VESTAS Sailrocket is only in crude trim here with a lot more potential still to come.