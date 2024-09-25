Nail-biting Youth America’s Cup Semi sees ITA and USA through to the Finals

Luna Rossa and American Magic youth teams both booked their spot in the Youth America's Cup Final after a thrilling day of Semi-Final racing in Barcelona

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Final, as Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and American Magic secured their spots in the Youth America’s Cup Final after a series of closely contested Semi-Final fleet races in Barcelona.

These two young talented teams will face off in a winner-takes-all match race on Thursday, September 26, marking the culmination of the regatta.

Racing conditions in Barcelona exceeded expectations, with a steady breeze of 12-17 knots filling in earlier than forecast, providing champagne sailing conditions for the fleet of one-design AC40s. The Semi-Finals were held in ideal conditions for the foiling monohulls, setting the stage for intense competition between established America’s Cup teams and invited challengers.

The Semi-Finals kicked off with a surprising win from the Swedish Challenge Youth Team, powered by Artemis Technologies, who led the first race from the start. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli finished second, laying the foundation for a day of consistent performances that would eventually see them top the overall standings.

By the second race, NYYC American Magic began to assert themselves, securing a narrow win ahead of Luna Rossa. Marco Gradoni and his Italian team bounced back in the third race, sailing flawlessly to claim their first win of the day. With the standings tight across the fleet, it was clear that the final race would be decisive in determining which teams would advance to the final.

In the final race, Andoo Team Australia made a strong start and held their lead to the finish, but the focus was on the battle between NYYC American Magic and Great Britain’s Athena Pathway Team, who were tied in points.

The Americans sailed a tactically sound race, gaining the advantage on the final windward leg and holding off their rivals to secure a crucial fourth-place finish. This result clinched second overall for NYYC American Magic, allowing them to advance to the final alongside Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Reflecting on the day’s racing, both teams acknowledged the challenges ahead. Luna Rossa’s helmsman Gradoni emphasised his team’s preparation, particularly their time spent on simulators to fine-tune their match racing skills. “We’re ready for the final match race,” he said. “NYYC American Magic are a strong team with good speed and decision-making, so we’ll see what happens.”

Harry Melges, helmsman for NYYC American Magic, and said he was proud of his team’s resilience under pressure. “We had some tough moments, but we recovered quickly, and now we’re looking forward to the final.

“There’s a lot of pressure, but we’re ready for it,” Melges concluded.

For the teams that missed out on the final, it was a day of mixed emotions. Athena Pathway Team skipper Nick Robins expressed disappointment but remained optimistic about the future. “We’re gutted we didn’t make it, but proud of the team for pushing until the end,” said Robins. “This is a stepping stone, and we showed how competitive these boats can be.”

Andoo Team Australia, skipper Cole Tapper highlighted the progress his team made throughout the event, acknowledging the steep learning curve. “We knew we were up against tough competition, but we’re proud of what we’ve achieved” he said.

As the focus shifts to the final, both Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and NYYC American Magic are preparing for what promises to be a close and intense contest. With everything on the line in a single race, the slightest mistake could prove decisive.

The UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Final will take place on Thursday, September 26, as part of the build-up to the Louis Vuitton Cup Final.

Follow all of our 2024 America’s Cup coverage