Ken Read to lead last-minute US charge for the America’s Cup

With Ken Read as CEO and American Magic’s AC75 in the shed, a 'new' US challenger enters the America's cup ring. But is one year enough to win?

After months of uncertainty regarding a US presence on the start line, the newly formed American Racing Challenger Team USA has been confirmed as an official challenger for the 38th edition of the America’s Cup.

Representing Sail Newport, the team bridges the gap left by the New York Yacht Club when they and their representative American Magic pulled out the America’s Cup in late October 2025 . Prior to this announcement, the competition in Naples was on track to be the first in history without an American boat.

Sail Newport, although not one of the big traditional clubs typically associated with the America’s Cup does have an interesting AC lineage. The entry is a full-circle moment for the club, an organisation founded in 1983 specifically because the Cup left American shores.

A turnkey takeover?

At present details are still a little thin on the ground – with the promise of more to come shortly. However, while the team carries a new name, the DNA is familiar. In a move that feels less like a fresh start and more like a strategic acquisition of the now-defunct American Magic program, the new syndicate has purchased the previous team’s core assets specifically Patriot: The AC75 yacht that served as American Magic’s primary racing platform and both the American Magic AC40s though how much IP has been acquired alongside these platforms is currently unclear.

The Ken Read Factor

The vision of entrepreneurs Karel Komárek and Chris Welch, American Racing Challenger Team USA, will be led by American yachtsman Ken Read, two-time Rolex Yachtsman of the Year and one of the world’s most accomplished and respected sailors.

If the hardware provides the foundation, the leadership provides the credibility. The appointment of Read as CEO signals that this is a serious sporting endeavour rather than a vanity project. However, even with Read at the helm and a boat already in the shed, the team faces a brutal race against time to be ready.

Race against the clock

Despite significant protocol upheaval and changes to the event, the foundational (and admittedly clichéd) truth in the America’s Cup remains; ‘there is only one thing you can’t buy: time’.

“We’re under no illusion about the challenges ahead,” Read admitted. “We’re fully focused on building a team that can win the Cup.”

With the 38th America’s Cup set to begin in the Bay of Naples in Spring 2027, American Racing has roughly one year to assemble a world-class crew, optimise Patriot to the latest class rules, and match the flight-time of established powerhouses like Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Further details on the official crew roster and technical partnerships are expected in the coming months. For now, American fans can breathe a sigh of relief: the stars and stripes will be foiling in Italy.

The 38th America’s Cup is scheduled to take place in Naples, Italy, starting in the Spring of 2027.

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