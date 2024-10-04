“I think it’s time the gloves are hung up” Jimmy Spithill hints at America’s Cup retirement

Jimmy Spithill has long been a name associated with the America's Cup, but the Australian seems to have announced he will be retiring from Cup racing

Away from the celebrations of INEOS Britannia defeating Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the Louis Vuitton Cup Final racing on 4 October another piece of America’s Cup history was quietly being written, as America’s Cup stalwart, Jimmy Spithill apparently announced his retirement from America’s Cup racing.

Spithill was interviewed by America’s Cup TV immediately after coming ashore following his team’s loss to the British challenger.

During the course of that interview Spithill was asked about his future in America’s Cup racing.

“I think I’m definitely getting toward the end,” Jimmy Spithill replied. “When I look at the talent – especially in Italy, but also worldwide – that is coming through, they are at a much better level than I ever was. And so yeah, I really think I’m at the end of the line now, this will be it for me.

“I think you have to be realistic, I wasn’t good enough to get it done here and I think it’s time the gloves are hung up.”

Spithill’s status in America’s Cup circles is legendary and the 2024 America’s Cup regatta is his eighth consecutive campaign. He is widely regarded as one of the most aggressive – and entertaining to watch – match racing helms of the modern era and his track record in the competition is unrivalled.

Incredibly Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s loss in the Louis Vuitton Final means the 2024 edition of the America’s Cup is the first time in 17 years that Spithill will not be a part of the competition.

As Ainslie and his team have proven by becoming the first British team to challenge for the America’s Cup in 60 years, merely making it to ‘the big dance’ is a huge achievement in itself. Spithill managing to do so in the last four runnings of the Cup is simply phenomenal.

America’s Cup prodigy

Spithill burst onto the America’s Cup scene in 2000 with Young Australia, showing his precocious talent despite his team’s antiquated boat. At the age of 20, he was the youngest helmsman in the America’s Cup and earned his nickname ‘Pitbull’ with his trademark aggressive style.

He followed this with a Semifinal performance with OneWorld in 2003, a Louis Vuitton Cup Final loss with Luna Rossa in 2007, before being selected by Larry Elison to sail the giant Oracle trimaran to victory in 2010.

But 2013 is probably the event for which Spithill will be most widely remembered.

Staring down the barrel of defeat 8-1 down against Emirates Team New Zealand in the best of 17 series, Jimmy Spithill uttered the words for which he has become most famous: “I think the question is, imagine if these guys lost from here. What an upset that would be.”

“That would be one helluva story. That would be one helluva comeback. And that’s the kind of thing I’d like to be a part of.”

What followed was a remarkable turnaround that has been hailed as the ‘greatest comeback in sporting history’ as Spithill and his Oracle Team USA crew did indeed reverse their fortunes. Oracle Team USA won the following 8 races to successfully defend the America’s Cup.

At his best Spithill has long been a feisty aggressive match racer. A talented boxer, he thrives on for the cut and thrust of high pressure America’s Cup racing, while in press conferences he can be relied upon to deliver a snappy one-liner – often riling his opponents.

Should he truly be giving up America’s Cup racing the next America’s Cup will have a Spithill-shaped hole.

