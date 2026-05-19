America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta: The 38th AC cycle is set to begin this weekend

The 38th America's Cup will officially kick off this coming weekend with five teams set to compete in foiling AC40s in Cagliari, Sardinia

The opening event of the 38th America’s Cup cycle is set to take place this weekend 21-24 May 2026 in Cagliari, Sardinia, marking the start of the racing schedule ahead of the main America’s Cup match proper in 2027.

The regatta will see five teams face off on the Gulf of Cagliari. And while the event operates independently of the the AC itself in 2027, it provides the first competitive look at the current teams and their early-stage crew combinations… mostly.

The biggest America’s Cup news of recent weeks has been the official confirmation of and Australian America’s Cup challenger for the first time in over 25 years. However, so new is this challenge, they will not be taking part in this fist preliminary regatta.

Also recently confirmed as an AC8 challenger and also set to miss this regatta is American Racing Challenger Team USA. Much like the Aussies, this American Challenge was only confirmed in recent months, too close to this event to be a realistic prospect to compete.

AC40s and fleet races

Unlike the main America’s Cup match, which will utilise AC75 yachts, this preliminary event is a one-design regatta contested in smaller AC40 yachts – a key reason for the Australians not taking part as they have secured an old New Zealand AC75 but do not yet have possession of any AC40s.

Because these foiling platforms are identical and fully equalised, performance will depend strictly on crew work, flight control, and tactical execution rather than design advantages. The four-person crews consist of two helmsmen and two trimmers, with the boats capable of speeds exceeding 40 knots.

A notable structural update for this cycle is the allowance for teams to enter a second AC40 yacht designated for Women’s America’s Cup and Youth America’s Cup crews. Consequently, an eight-boat fleet is expected on the starting line:

The venue serves as the long-term training base for the Italian challenger, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, which may afford their crews a degree of local familiarity with the conditions on the Gulf of Cagliari.

America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta Schedule

Although the America’s cup itself is a boat-on-boat match racing competition, the America’s Cup Preliminary regatta structure relies on a dense schedule of fleet racing before transitioning to a match-race format on the final day. This format has been used successfully both in the SailGP and in the Preliminary Regattas during the last America’s Cup cycle.

The format for the regatta is:

Thursday 21st May: Official Practice Day

Official Practice Day Friday 22nd May: Up to 3 fleet races

Up to 3 fleet races Saturday 23rd May: Up to 3 fleet races

Up to 3 fleet races Sunday 24th May: Up to 2 fleet races, followed by a winner-takes-all Match-Race Final between the top two scoring boats from the overall fleet standings.

While the event is still a few days away, at present the forecasts heading into the weekend present a potential challenge for race organisers.

A large high-pressure system moving over Central Europe is expected to bring temperatures between 28–30°C, a scenario typically associated with light wind patterns at the venue. Under the Sailing Instructions, a minimum wind speed of 7.5 knots is required to conduct racing. If conditions remain marginal, the regatta will likely become a test of low-end foiling efficiency, where maintaining flight in light air could well be the key factor.

Postponement of the second preliminary event

While focus remains on the upcoming racing in Cagliari, amendments have already been made to the broader AC38 schedule. Race Director Iain Murray last week officially confirmed the postponement of the second Preliminary Regatta, which was scheduled to take place in Naples from 25–28 June 2026.

The formal notice was released in early May and cited a decision by the ACE Italy and ACP boards following consultations with local venue authorities. No explicit reason was provided for the delay.

The event has not been removed from the cycle; official correspondence indicates that the regatta will be rescheduled in Naples in the future, with revised dates to be distributed to competitors in due course.

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