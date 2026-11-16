An out of court settlement has been reached between Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS and Sir Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing in the battle for the British America's Cup yacht.

“INEOS has reached a settlement with Athena Racing and considers the matter now closed,” said an INEOS spokesperson.

That was the terse statement issued just after 10am this morning, suggesting that the long-running legal dispute between Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s petrochemicals company INEOS and Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup team, now known as Athena Racing (formerly INEOS Britannia), is over.

Shortly after an Athena Racing spokesperson told Yachting World: “The terms of the settlement are confidential, and we will not be commenting further on the settlement or the litigation.”

However, when asked about ownership of assets, the spokesperson confirmed to Yachting World that “Athena Racing/GB1 have always been, and remain, the owners of their assets.”

So British Cup fans can take a sigh of relief – Ainslie’s team has secured the AC75 yacht and will be able to continue preparations for the 38th America’s Cup, which takes place in Naples next year.

British boat secured?

This was further confirmed by an update sent to members of the Royal Yacht Squadron, the Challenger of Record which Ainslie’s team represents.

Lord Grade of Yarmouth, the Chairman of Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, updated the club’s members: “Members will no doubt be aware of the ongoing commercial dispute between INEOS and Athena Racing/GB1.

“I am delighted to announce that this dispute has now been settled, with any and all claims between the parties now withdrawn.”

“This is excellent news indeed as GB1 prepares to challenge for the 38th America’s Cup in Naples next year.”

“We continue to offer Sir Ben Ainslie and his team our full support as they look to build on their great success in Barcelona in 2024.”

The British team had recently transported the AC75, which they have code-named RB4, to Naples after a major refit at Persico in northern Italy.

What was the INEOS V Athena dispute about?

After INEOS withdrew their sponsorship of Ainslie’s British America’s Cup team in January 2025, there was much speculation about who owned the physical assets of the team (AC75, chase boats etc) as well as the intellectual property of the team.

In March 2026, INEOS set out their position, claiming that the AC75 was the property of the former sponsors. Their statement read: “INEOS is surprised that the boat we built for the last America’s Cup (AC37) has been taken by Athena Racing. The boat belongs to INEOS and it is inappropriate to assume it can be used for the next competition without seeking our permission.

“The boat was the most successful British boat in history and cost INEOS £180m and evolved naturally from the first boat which cost a further £170m. INEOS is taking legal steps for the boat to be returned.”

The case was due to be held in the Admiralty Court, London UK, in January 2028 – after the 38th America’s Cup.