Hong Kong rides the crest of a wave as it hosts the Volvo Ocean Race for the first time ever – Promotional feature

For the very first time, Hong Kong welcomes the prestigious Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 (VOR).

As one of 12 Volvo Ocean Race host cities, the Hong Kong Stopover from January 17 to 31 will feature plenty of events, including a Race Village and Race Festival right on the shoreline of Victoria Harbour with Hong Kong’s iconic cityscape providing a dazzling backdrop.

Adding to the excitement for local sailing fans, Hong Kong is represented in the VOR by Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, which is helmed by veteran Australian skipper David Witt and supported in the race by BrandHK.

Among the seven highly competitive teams, Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag is easily recognisable by its grey, white and red colours and with Hong Kong’s “flying dragon” logo prominently displayed on her sails.

“We are thrilled that the Volvo Ocean Race is coming to Hong Kong for the first time in its 44-year history. This is a great opportunity to showcase Hong Kong’s exceptional and unique attributes as Asia’s world city to people across the globe,” said BrandHK spokesman Brett Free, the Deputy Director of Information Services.

“During the Hong Kong Stopover, visitors will be able to see that Hong Kong is not just a great place for business but also has a fantastic lifestyle that includes world-class sailing opportunities and abundant green space as well as a wide variety of captivating events that reflect the city’s East-meets-West culture.”

Hong Kong’s spirit of adventure

Steeped in maritime history and blessed by a spectacular coastline that stretches for some 733 kilometres, Hong Kong is a haven for water sports enthusiasts, offering people of all ages and abilities the chance to sail, windsurf, kayak, swim, and snorkel or scuba dive among stunning natural landscapes and rich biodiversity. The Around The Island Race is just one of the spectacular events that takes place in the city, with more than 200 boat entries and more than 1,500 participants from Hong Kong’s yacht, sailing and rowing clubs. Watch the video here.

The city’s hugely active sailing community is served by a variety of clubs that organise training courses, competitions and social gatherings all year round. Among them, the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC) is the oldest such club in the city, tracing its history back to 1849.

Hong Kong: The best is yet to come

Since reunification with the Mainland of China in 1997, Hong Kong has carved out its niche as a highly competitive international city under the principle “One Country, Two Systems”. With a tried and trusted common law system underpinned by an independent judiciary, low and simple tax system and commitment to the rule of law, Hong Kong is regarded as one of the easiest places on the planet to do business.

Above all, Hong Kong’s enduring success is due to the “can do” spirit of its people – a shared commitment to hard work, ingenuity and collaboration. These qualities are also in ample supply among the crews competing in the VOR as they tackle the toughest sporting challenge of them all.

We wish Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag and all the incredibly talented sailors and teams a fruitful and memorable Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 and we welcome business visitors, tourists and sports enthusiasts from around the world to come and experience the unique lifestyle and business opportunities in Hong Kong.