World’s coolest yachts: The Beneteau First 25.7

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Jeremy Wyatt nominates The Beneteau First 25.7

Although he is something of an expert on ocean cruising subjects, ARC organiser Jeremy Wyatt says his ideal is smaller, and more local, a Beneteau First 25.7.

“A boat I sail often and have raced locally for the last seven years is Starborn 4, a Beneteau First 25.7 from 2004.

“Each time I am on board, I am struck by the excellence of the design package.

“In under 26ft, Beneteau has delivered a real pocket cruiser that provides a lot in very little.

“Five of us to have great fun racing around the Solent, picking up the occasional trophy along the way.”

Peter, the owner, can weekend cruise with his wife, Carol, and not feel that they are camping as the boat has a forward double vee berth, a heads and a galley with sink and tiny stove.

“And, with her trailer-sailer lifting keel, Starborn spends the winter parked on Peter’s driveway, keeping running costs to a minimum.

“So, for a modest investment, this little Beneteau delivers huge amounts of fun per pound spent.”

First 25.7 stats rating:

Top speed: 10 knots

LOA: 7.90m

Launched: 2004

Berths: 4/5

Price: £25,000

Adrenalin factor: 60%

Jeremy Wyatt

Jeremy Wyatt is a director of sailing rally organisers World Cruising Club.

With 30 years of bluewater experience he is a keen cruising and racing sailor.

Who has made extensive ocean passages in the Pacific, to Australia and New Zealand, across the Indian Ocean and across the Atlantic as well as throughout European waters.

