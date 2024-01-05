World’s coolest yachts: RC44

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Cameron Appleton nominates the RC44

“For sure one of the coolest yachts is none other than the RC44 class created by Russell Coutts,” nominates Cameron Appleton.

A strict one-design, the RC44 was co-designed by five-time America’s Cup winner Coutts with naval architect Andrej Justin and bears more than a passing resemblance to the IACC class of old.

It’s a full carbon build with a square top main and trim tab, producing high performance and demanding a considerable level of skill from its owner-helmsmen. The RC44 fits into a 40ft container and boats compete on a multi-event tour.

“Seventeen years in with Team Aqua and it still brings such tight racing across the widest of wind ranges,” says Appleton. “The boat tests the teams and challenges them to performance in a class that’s always exciting and keeps you wanting more.

“The boats have that balance of needing each crew member throughout the race to be successful, and they reward you in every condition by getting racing off in conditions most classes just wouldn’t attempt to run races in.”

RC44 stats rating

Top speed: 24 knots

LOA: 13.35m/43ft8in

Launched: 2007

Berths: 0

Price (NEW): €1m

Adrenalin factor: 70%

Cameron Appleton

Cameron Appleton is a champion tactician and helmsman. He has been tactican on Team Aqua in the RC44 class since its inception, races on the TP52 , Maxi and superyacht circuit, is six-time RC44 champion, and has won two Melges 32 World Championships, three Farr 30 Worlds, the 12-Metre Worlds, St Barths Bucket and many more.

