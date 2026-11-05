World’s coolest yachts: Diam 24

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest yachts of our times, this month Ollie Heer nominates the Diam 24

“A cool boat is not just about how fast it goes, because often they can become very expensive and difficult to run, but a Diam 24 is the ultimate fun toy,” says Heer.

The Diam 24 is a one-design trimaran designed by VPLP. It was the class for the prestigious Tour de France à la Voile for five editions, and has fleets at major events in both Europe and the Caribbean. It can be disassembled for easy transportation, and races with three or four crew.

However, Heer uses his for fun sailing on the Swiss lakes. “It’s a fantastic weekend boat. When I go out just for fun I don’t need a start or finish line – in fact, I quite often take my wife with me and even our dog. The dog sits on the trampoline, and we’re doing 20 knots on Lake Zurich!

“You don’t need much wind, you don’t need much crew, you don’t need too much experience. You can step on, hoist the sails, and even with the slightest breeze you’ll exceed the wind speed. And if there’s no wind, it’s a perfect platform to go for a swim because it’s such a stable, big trampoline.”

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Diam 24 stats rating

Top speed: 25 knots

LOA: 7.24m/23.75ft

Launched: 2014

Berths: 0

Price: €40,000

Adrenalin factor: 60%

Ollie Heer

Ollie Heer is a Swiss ocean racer and skipper of the IMOCA 60 Embrace The Challenge, based in Gosport, UK. He raced an older daggerboard IMOCA in the 2024 Vendée Globe, finishing 29th, and now has a 2018 foiling design. He will take on the crewed Ocean Race in January 2027, before building up to the solo 2028 Vendée Globe.

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