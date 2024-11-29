Unleash your inner MacGyver with this Black Friday Gerber Multitool deal

Any boater knows that a good quality multitool is an essential part of every day life.

This Gerber multitool is up there as one of the main staples of my handbag contents. Yes, my handbag. You wouldn’t believe the jobs you can get done with one of these. I have lost count of the times I’ve been asked bvy friends and colleagues if I have a screwdriver, pair of pliers, bottle opener, etc etc and time after time my answer is YES! It’s in my bag. I am the MacGyver of my mates and if you want to see what incredible things you can do with one of these multitools, then have yourself a google. It’s astounding.

This tool has the fine nosed pliers as their centre piece, with some wire cutters built in, a cross head and flat head screw driver, a pair of tiny scissors, a file, bottle opener and a small saw blade.

It comes with a great little pouch that fits on a belt or in a pocket, saving your clothes from wear. (or in my case, my handbag)