This Prime Day paddle board / kayak is being offered with my most-used paddle accessory for free!

US-based Isle has consistently delivered top-end inflatable paddle boards - though they don't come cheap. Now the Isle Switch is on sale with a free electric pump

Isle might not make the cheapest inflatable paddle boards on the market, but they some of the best inflatable paddle boards on the market. Isle held a site-wide 4th July sale over the weekend just gone but have extended this into Prime Day sales week.

I’ll admit I raised an eyebrow when I saw the Switch advertised as $200 off RRP, as I’m pretty sure I’ve seen it at this price before. However, this year Isle is offering an electric paddle board pump free with the purchase, which suddenly makes this an appealing deal.

I’ve tested many inflatable paddle boards over my years as a watersports writer, and I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the first time I used a proper paddle board pump to inflate a board – as opposed to sweating it out pumping away manually – it was an instant game-changer.

As for the board and accessories themselves, Isle unveiled their ‘hybrid watercraft’ that doubles as both kayak and paddle board several years ago. I’ll admit I was dubious but having tested the Isle Switch I can see the appeal. It’s much more paddle board than Kayak, but the option to sit on the (remarkably comfy) seat and paddle it like a kayak certainly adds a great deal of flexibility.

But it’s best to think of this as an added element of flexibility than anything approaching proper kayak functionality.

