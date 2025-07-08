This 71% off Prime Day waterproof speaker gives you more room to boogie at sea

The Raymate Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker is now $39.99, down from $139.99, in the Prime Day waterproof speaker sale - a colossal win for sailors' pockets and their ears.

Cruising on holiday is a perfect opportunity to play your favourite songs and get your body moving. In the Prime Day sale, this hugely discounted waterproof speaker features a carabiner, allowing you to hang it out of the way and dance to your heart’s content.

This Prime Day waterproof speaker is now $39.99, down from $139.99 – making it a bargain choice for sailors who want to have a sing-along. A significant advantage to choosing this speaker is that you can hang it up without worrying about it sliding onto the floor in rough seas. As many yachts have limited space for extras (and who would want to clutter up their precious surfaces with non-essentials?), you can put this speaker out of the way while you move around the decks.

Raymate Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker – Was $139.99 Now $39.99

This prime day waterproof speaker deal will have you saving money on a music system worthy of taking out on a sailing trip.

Its long battery life will keep the sound going for a long time after you’ve left the marina. And it’s soothingly easy to connect to a phone, tablet, or laptop as well. View Deal

Although we haven’t tested it, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, especially regarding the Bluetooth connection, which allows you to queue songs away from the speaker. One happy buyer enthused, ‘It syncs up to any Bluetooth device really well, we’ve had no problem linking any of our phones to this at all. This speaker actually has pretty decent range, too. I was able to walk all the way around the top floor of the house with my phone still connected, and it didn’t so much as halt or stutter.’

Another customer, Joseph C, agreed that the 30W dual speaker drivers are ‘easy to pair and in a nice size package. The bass is nice. The quality is good. Well worth the money.’ Sounds like a winner to me!

Whether you’re a Sunday love song person or partial to a rave in a remote anchorage, the Raymate Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker has extended battery life to keep the music going. Battery longevity is understandably a worry when looking for a speaker, as you don’t want to use precious yacht electricity on some tunes. Thankfully, the speakers are 3600mAh and high-capacity, so they seem to hold onto juice well. One tester said, ‘As far as the charge goes, the battery life is standard, so in my book it’s an overall win.’

Sailors know that the fun of a cruising trip is that things can get a bit scruffy. This Prime Day waterproof speaker can withstand dings, grime, and salty water, allowing you to enjoy your time on a yacht without worrying about babysitting this amplifier. The speaker features a ‘dirt and corrosion resistant portable silicone protective sleeve’, making it likely to accompany you on many adventures.

The IPX7 waterproof speakers can withstand being placed in a sea-spray zone, so you can enjoy background music while tending to the yacht.

Overall, the Raymate Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker’s huge discount is too good to pass up, and you’re getting a lot for your money. Don’t miss this deal.