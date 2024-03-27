The West Marine Spring sale is here! Great savings across chandlery items for sail boats

The West Marine Spring sale has an array of useful and practical items at reduced prices
If you are based in the US, then the West Marine sale is for you!
They have their spring sale until 1 April and there’s a whole array of practical items at reduced prices.
BUY ONE GET ONE FREE on LEWMAR WINCHES
What a brilliant sale this one is. Buy one and get one free on Lewmar winches. Now is the time to splash out, because if you are in the market for winches right now, you can save a huge amount using this deal.
25% OFF AGM Batteries
AGM batteries are an expensive but excellent solution for powering your boat systems. Great to see these are up to 25% off during the sale.
Save up to $1500 on Marine Electronics
Need some new boating electronics, then you better have a look here first with saving of up to $1500.
up to 25% off sailing gear
All those little bits we need for tidying our boats up before the season gets going. You can save up to 25% on some of the most useful practical gear you’re likely to need.
Save up to 20% off ZHIK gear
Zhik clothing is some of the best out there for sailing and being around water. Savings of up to 20% can be had on an array of this premium gear.