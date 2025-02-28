What's better than one winch? Two winches for the same price, of course! The annual sale event for Lewmar winch lovers is here, courtesy of West Marine. Buy one get one free.

The huge buy one get one free Lewmar winch sale is here thanks to West Marine.

Sorry to my Brit pals, this one is for the Northern American market and our friends in the USA get the opportunity to snap up some stupendous Lewmar winch bargains.

I’m ridiculously excited to bring you the West Marine buy one get one free winch deals. I’ve picked a few out, but there’s a load more via the direct link.

There’s over $4000 dollars to save from the largest 65 winches and winch sizes available right through to the dinky size 6s and 7s.

My personal favorite is the 46, as that’s pretty much the newer version of the one I have in this pic behind me. Did you know that most of these winches can accept an electrical winch unit? That’s what I have and I love it.