What's better than one winch? Two winches for the same price, of course! The annual sale event for Lewmar winch lovers is here, courtesy of West Marine. Buy one get one free.
The huge buy one get one free Lewmar winch sale is here thanks to West Marine.
Sorry to my Brit pals, this one is for the Northern American market and our friends in the USA get the opportunity to snap up some stupendous Lewmar winch bargains.
I’m ridiculously excited to bring you the West Marine buy one get one free winch deals. I’ve picked a few out, but there’s a load more via the direct link.
There’s over $4000 dollars to save from the largest 65 winches and winch sizes available right through to the dinky size 6s and 7s.
My personal favorite is the 46, as that’s pretty much the newer version of the one I have in this pic behind me. Did you know that most of these winches can accept an electrical winch unit? That’s what I have and I love it.
Buy One Get One FREE Sale SIZE 65
LEWMAR EVO® #65 Two-Speed Self-Tailing Winch, Chrome Bronze
$4,299.99
What a ridiculously brilliant deal! Save $4,299.99. If you’re in the market for a pair of new 65s, then what are you waiting for!
Buy One Get One FREE Sale SIZE 50
LEWMAR Ocean #50 Chrome Self-Tailing 2-Speed Winch
$3,599.99
A massive, all-bronze, one-piece center stem supports stainless steel main shafts and gear spindles that lend exceptional strength. Bronze gear trains deliver smooth power; high-tensile bronze gears are machine-cut to very high tolerances.
The rigid, one-piece nylon cage with snap-in stainless steel bearings and integral grease pocket for permanent lubrication and free-running bearings assure you the winch will not seize up under any operating load.
Buy One Get One FREE Sale SIZE 40
LEWMAR EVO® #40 Two-Speed Aluminum Self-Tailing Winch Gray
$1,599.99
Simple servicing: No tools are required to service an EVO® winch. Simply unscrew the top cap with your fingers to remove the drum and provide access to the proven gear train. Each internal component is unique to avoid re-assembling the winch incorrectly; it only goes back together one way.
Buy One Get One FREE Sale SIZE 40
LEWMAR EVO® #40 Two-Speed Aluminum Self-Tailing Winch, Black
$1,599.99
They have the 40 in chrome, grey and this very sexy black number.
Buy One Get One FREE Sale SIZE 46
LEWMAR Ocean #46 Chrome Self-Tailing 2-Speed Winch
$2,199.99
Please West Marine, please can I have one of these? My boat only has a single central winch. But I’d make a friend for life if I was able to share the cost with a fellow boat owner from the same Dehler Owners club.
Buy One Get One FREE Sale SIZE 30
LEWMAR EVO® #30 Two-Speed Aluminum Self-Tailing Winch, Gray
$1,129.99
A really popular size, the 30’s are available in a variety of formats. Including Chrome and Aluminum or Bronze drum.
Buy One Get One FREE Sale SIZE 16
LEWMAR Ocean #16 Chrome Self-Tailing 1-Speed Winch
$889.99
It’s not just the big boat owners that can save BIG, there’s winch sizes for everyone.
Buy One Get One FREE Sale SIZE 8
LEWMAR #8 One-Speed Aluminum Non-Self-Tailing Winch
$307.99
Isn’t this the cutest winch? yes, well, it has a twin and for just $307.99 you can have two of these.