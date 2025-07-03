You want a top end handheld VHF radio but can't decide which would be best? I've tested and used longterm the Standard Horizon and Icom top of the range marine handheld radios and I love them both, but for different reasons. If you are undecided, then let me share some of my experience with you of both of these excellent VHF hand held DSC radios.

Standard Horizon HX890 vs Icom IC-M94D

If you’re in the market for a proper bit of handheld VHF kit, it probably comes down to two big hitters, the Standard Horizon HX890 and the Icom IC-M94D. I’ve used both onboard over a decent stretch, and while they’re both fantastic bits of gear, they suit slightly different sailors.

Editors choice for everyday use and GRAB BAG

Let’s start with the HX890. It’s a chunky, confidence-inspiring radio with a solid ergonomic feel. Floats like a duck, survived various test dunkings, and kept working like nothing happened. Battery life’s excellent, even after a full day’s worth of use. The interface is straightforward, the menus aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel, and the built-in GPS is quick to to find a fix.

I find the smooth rounded shape fits in my hand easily and the controls are intuitive and fall in the just the right places to use without needing to look.

It has a really good battery life and I tend to pick this one up to take with me on my sail boat and for running about doing every day boating jobs.

Now, the IC-M94D, this comes with integrated AIS receiver and DSC, which is a real step up. Seeing AIS targets directly on your handheld is genuinely useful, especially in fog or when you’re sat in the cockpit trying to track down that tanker sneaking up on you. It has a narrower but deeper body shape. It’s just as ergonomic as the Standard Horizon, though there’s a lot more going on so it’ll take longer to to learn all of the functions and to access them quickly takes a bit of practice.

I do have to look at this one as I navigate the menus and looking for AIS targets takes a little practice. But for a backup to the ships AIS system, it does mean that you have the means to find a MOB even if you are dismasted or if for any reason your main set is disabled.

Which one will it be?

Both radios float and flash when overboard, both have GPS and DSC, and both are waterproof, though the Standard Horizon is slightly higher rated to IPX8. The Icom wins hands-down on AIS integration because it’s the only one that exists right now with that function, but the HX890 feels like a true workhorse, no frills, just solid reliability and the battery life is a bit longer.

If you want a robust, affordable, no-nonsense DSC VHF that you can chuck in a wet pocket and trust to work, go for the HX890. But if you fancy having AIS as well as DSC in your hand and a bit more tech under the hood, the IC-M94D is a cracking bit of kit, just budget accordingly. I’m greedy and I like having both. I like having the function of AIS receiver as an emergency backup in case my main unit goes down, or let’s say I dismasted or ended up in a life raft or something. It’s also a useful way to find and track down a MOB if your main set isn’t working.