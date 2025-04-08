Southern Wind 100X first look: Performance and comfort combined

The newly announced Southern Wind 100X will launched later this year and aims for the perfect balance between comfort and performance

Boiling down the experience of building almost 40 yachts around 100ft, Southern Wind has revealed a project to build the ultimate in the genre. Due for delivery late this year, the Southern Wind 100X is described as a ‘crossover’ – an all-seas fast carbon cruiser that finds the balance between performance and comfort.

Farr Design has developed a hull that aims to reduce wetted surface to the minimum, arguing that this requires a smaller rig, lighter sailplan and lower ballast in a virtual circle that leads ultimately to a smaller engine and lower fuel consumption.

A telescopic keel is a key element of this approach. The boat has been developed for smart hybrid propulsion with a variable-pitch prop for regeneration under sail.

Nauta’s deck design features a large, protected cockpit and a 20m2 seating area aft, which has been dubbed the ‘seaside lounge’, with access to a gigantic fold-down bathing platform.

Hidden underneath the lounge is a versatile storage space capable of garaging a Williams SportJet 435 or even a small vehicle. Sustainable maple decking is used instead of teak.

Southern Wind 100X specifications

LOA: 30.53m

Beam: 7.32m

Draught: 4.00m

Sail area: n/a

Guests: 8 + 4 crew

Builder: sws-yachts.com

