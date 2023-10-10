Save 40% on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 – best deals

I love a portable power station. Especially on my old 1971 Rustler that currently has no power of its own. This Jackery portable power station is a really great deal today in the Prime Big Deals Day.

Any deals to be had on power stations and I’m all over it. These portable little power packs are so versatile and can keep most items we use these days powered for for hours. I carry mine to and from my boat while it doesn’t have power at the moment and charge it at work in my office. But it is possible ton charge these with solar too if you want. Though you will need to buy the solar panel to go with it.

In case you didn’t already know, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days, but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead.

You can cancel at any time within 30 days, so if you subscribe now and set yourself a reminder to cancel before the end of the month, you can take advantage of the best 2023 Prime Big Deal Days boating deals without paying the year’s subscription fee.

Quick links

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Prime Day deals 2023: The best Big Deal Days portable power offer

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 – save 40% (UK offer)

Portable lithium power that can be charged by solar, mains or DC. Super versatile and useful for so many things, not just camping, boating or RV’ing but for powering up lights and other items in a powercut. View Deal

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station – save up to 40% (US offer)

The best deal on this portable power station for the US is when you buy it with a solar panel, as you’ll save a huge 40%, but as a stand alone powerpack it’s still a really good deal too as you can save 30% on the original price. View Deal Best of the rest

Early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals US

Early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals UK

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRIME DAY DEALS

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Think of it as another Black Friday. Prime Day is a 48-hour flash sale from Amazon, where, for two days only, savvy shoppers can grab a whole host of bargains. It’s online only and is held to mark Amazon’s birthday. Prime Day started in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th birthday, with this year being its 28th.

When is the next Prime Day?

Amazon recently announced that it will be running Prime Big Deal Days on October 10-11. Think of it as a mini Prime Day, similar to last year’s Prime Early Access Sale.

We’re expecting some great deals, comparable to Black Friday, to tempt people to make a head start on their Christmas shopping and we’ll be covering it in depth, so check back nearer the time for the best Prime Big Deal Days boating offers.

Which brands are taking part in Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Lots of big brands will be offering deals, such as Philips, Bosch, Miele and Samsung, but during previous Prime events we’ve also seen plenty of sailing brands getting involved too, such as Bluefin, Helly Hansen, Sebago, Sperry and Steiner.

Didn’t find what you’re looking for? Head to Amazon’s dedicated sailing page for more marine products.