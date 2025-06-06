Pure 42 first look: Fast, rugged, semi-custom, aluminium yacht

The new Pure 42 comes from a fairly new yard and will be ideal for those looking for a high latitude or adventure cruising yacht

The Pure 42 is a very interesting model from the board of Berckemeyer Yacht Design and produced by a new German yard aimed at building rugged yet fast custom and semi-custom aluminium yachts.

The yard was founded by three sailors, engineers and craftsmen, Matthias Schernikau, Ivars Linbergs and Urs Kohler, who had teamed up three years earlier to build Schernikau’s one-off Pure 49 Gorre.

The Pure 42 promises more performance than most shoal draught aluminium yachts. A lightweight foam composite interior helps keep the weight down (literally), when you consider the hydraulic system for the daggerboard style lifting keel. It’s a development of a concept introduced by Berckemeyer Yacht Design 10 years ago, which also sets this design apart from the crowd.

The keel fin is slightly angled aft, so the leading edge pops up in front of the mast step when raised, protruding around 80cm above the deck and coachroof. This allows for a deeper draught than most similar systems, where the keel box is typically directly under the mast step.

The Pure 42 therefore has an impressive maximum draught, with a hefty lead bulb 3m (9ft 9in) below the water, but a minimum draught of only 1.4m (4ft 0in) with the keel raised. In addition, the keel can be locked in any desired draught position and is engineered to enable the boat to dry out standing on the keel bulb and the twin rudder blades.

Pure points out this can be a big advantage when cruising off the beaten track, where shallow anchorages or river bars may provide the only options for shelter, or access to interesting cruising grounds. At the same time the arrangement employed for the Pure 42 helps to reduce the boat’s overall displacement, without compromising righting moment, as less ballast is needed.

An unusual, semi-custom interior layout, includes a midships sleeping cabin below a raised saloon. The coachroof opening means large parts of the interior furniture can be pre-fabricated before being fitted into the hull.

Further interesting features include walkaround side decks and cockpit. The first example is currently in build, scheduled for launch in July this year. Its high price includes a high spec, such as the hydraulic lift keel, bow thruster, diesel heating and nav equipment.

Pure 42 specifications

LOA: 13.80m / 45ft 3in

Hull length: 12.90m / 42ft 3in

LWL: 12.30m / 40ft 4in

Beam: 4.20m / 13ft 8in

Draught: 1.20-3.0m / 4ft 0in-9ft 9in

Displacement: 9,800kg / 21,600lb

Ballast: 3,300kg / 7,275lb

Sail area: 99m2 / 1,065ft2

Price ex VAT: €947,000

Builder: pure.yachts

