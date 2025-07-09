Prices are plunging! We found you the best deals on snorkels and other dive kit this Prime Day

Our freediving-enthusiast editor recommends some of the best deals on snorkels, masks, fins, and dive watches for Prime Day.

Many sailors aren’t too fussed with what’s happening below the surface of the water– they’re too busy flying over it.

Still, it’s always a good idea to keep diving and snorkelling kit on board. A good mask, snorkel, and pair of fins are part of my onboard essentials when I’m working on Mediterranean yacht charters. Whether I’m at sea for work or for fun, I always want to be able to check the anchor, take my guests for a snorkel, or go for a sightseeing dip in the morning.

If you’re missing anything or you just want to stock up, this Prime Day is your chance to snag a bargain on these essential items. As a freediver myself, I’ve been keeping a particularly close eye on price cuts on some iconic items like this stylish Cressi waterproof backpack from Cressi.

Read on for my personal round up of the best deals on snorkels, masks and other pieces of essential dive kit.

My top picks as a freediver:

Cressi Superocchio Mask – Adult Unisex – Was £43.99 Now £33.49

While you should always aim to try on masks and see how each individual model fits your face shape, if I were to go for a blind-buy this would be my safest bet. It’s super low volume and adaptable to many face sizes, with reduced skirt size and great visibility. The Superocchio is also one of Cressi’s most iconic and well-known models, and a classic of the freediving community. View Deal

Cressi Scuba Free Diving Snorkel Corsica – Was £22.99 Now £12.47

This snorkel is specifically designed for free diving and deep fishing. It has a soft, bendy shape and a super comfortable mouthpiece. It’s easier to travel with than more rigid models, and it looks sleek. If you’re picking up a Superocchio or any of the other mask models on offer, it’s a perfect complement. Best of all, it’s almost 50% off! View Deal

Cressi Donatello Diving Computer – Was £149.49 Now £123.22

The Donatello dive watch has all the same functions as the Leonardo watch I’ve included below, but it also includes a Free/Apnea mode. It can connect via Bluetooth and analyse and store data in the Cressi App and is equipped with audible alarms and easy navigation displays. As a freediver, this would be my personal pick. Especially at the reduced price! View Deal

Best Prime deals on swimming fins for sailors