Prices are plunging! We found you the best deals on snorkels and other dive kit this Prime Day

Our freediving-enthusiast editor recommends some of the best deals on snorkels, masks, fins, and dive watches for Prime Day.
Many sailors aren’t too fussed with what’s happening below the surface of the water– they’re too busy flying over it.
Still, it’s always a good idea to keep diving and snorkelling kit on board. A good mask, snorkel, and pair of fins are part of my onboard essentials when I’m working on Mediterranean yacht charters. Whether I’m at sea for work or for fun, I always want to be able to check the anchor, take my guests for a snorkel, or go for a sightseeing dip in the morning.
If you’re missing anything or you just want to stock up, this Prime Day is your chance to snag a bargain on these essential items. As a freediver myself, I’ve been keeping a particularly close eye on price cuts on some iconic items like this stylish Cressi waterproof backpack from Cressi.
Read on for my personal round up of the best deals on snorkels, masks and other pieces of essential dive kit.
My top picks as a freediver:
Cressi Superocchio Mask – Adult Unisex – Was £43.99 Now £33.49
While you should always aim to try on masks and see how each individual model fits your face shape, if I were to go for a blind-buy this would be my safest bet. It’s super low volume and adaptable to many face sizes, with reduced skirt size and great visibility. The Superocchio is also one of Cressi’s most iconic and well-known models, and a classic of the freediving community.
Cressi Scuba Free Diving Snorkel Corsica – Was £22.99 Now £12.47
This snorkel is specifically designed for free diving and deep fishing. It has a soft, bendy shape and a super comfortable mouthpiece. It’s easier to travel with than more rigid models, and it looks sleek. If you’re picking up a Superocchio or any of the other mask models on offer, it’s a perfect complement. Best of all, it’s almost 50% off!
Cressi Donatello Diving Computer – Was £149.49 Now £123.22
The Donatello dive watch has all the same functions as the Leonardo watch I’ve included below, but it also includes a Free/Apnea mode. It can connect via Bluetooth and analyse and store data in the Cressi App and is equipped with audible alarms and easy navigation displays. As a freediver, this would be my personal pick. Especially at the reduced price!
Best Prime deals on swimming fins for sailors
Cressi Gara Turbo Flex Fins – Was £74.99 Now £53.49
These swimming fins are unique because of their versatility. Every component of this fin is also sold separately, making it appropriate for all kinds of diving, apnea, spearfishing, snorkelling and easier to repair or modify. They’re lightweight and have good propulsion, particularly for their blade size.
Cressi Pro Light – Scuba Diving Hell Flippers Fins, Adult, Unisex – Was £69.99 Now £50.49
These fins are versatile in a different way than the Turbos thanks to their adjustable heel. The Pro Lights are a good all around pick. If you’ve ever rented dive kit from a shop, chances are you’ve been handed a pair of these before. Their adaptability makes them a trusted go-t0 for commercial dive centres.
Cressi Vera, 100% Silicone Short Swim Fins with closed foot pocket, Unisex Adult – Was £27.28 Now £18.57
Short fins are an acquired taste– and a workout! I’ve never been a particular fan, but a lot of people swear by them. Whether it’s for fun and for training, if you’ve been meaning to pick up a pair these are a great price for a top of the line model.
Best deals on dive watches
Cressi Leonardo Scuba Diving Computer – Was £147.99 Now £125.74
The Leonardo is Amazon’s #1 Bestseller for diving monitors, and is best for Scuba divers. The exact price variation depends on the colour, but they’re all discounted around 17-20%. It has 3 operating modes – Air, Nitrox, and Gauge, and a full range of useful functions. Even if you don’t mind renting the rest of your kit, it’s always better to have a personal dive computer to log your dives over time.
SEAC Driver, wrist-mount freediving computer with data download system – Was £120.99 Now £99.99
This dive computer from SEAC is slightly less expensive, but its maker is just as reputable. It has settings for both fresh and saltwater and an extensive logbook memory, and conveniently groups all the main info (dive and Ascent speed, temperature, dive time and surface time, depth) on the same screen. With the Prime deal, it comes in at just under a £100, making it one of the most affordable options on the market.
Big sales on Scuba kit:
Cressi Diving Console 2 – Depth + Pressure Gauge, BAR, Black – Was £169.99 Now £122.49
Cressi is a gold-standard of technical dive kit, and this one is a pretty good deal on a combo depth and pressure gauge. If I were building out my own Scuba set, I’d snap it right up.
Cressi Crg1B Unisex Adult Start Pro Scuba Set – Int Scuba Diving Package Was £839.99 Now £476.11
A full Scuba Set can usually break the bank, but if you’re lucky you can take advantage of one-off deals and old stock to get high quality kit for less. This deal is only available in one size (not mine sadly, that would be too good to be true!), but it’s a nearly £400 discount. I call that a bargain!
