Pelagic 77 video: onboard one of the world’s most extreme sailing machines

Pelagic 77, the extreme expedition yacht designed in collaboration with Skip Novak, has hit the water. Elaine Bunting sails onboard the yacht, which was built to sail to the ends of the earth in safety and comfort

The latest and largest Pelagic design, the 77ft Vinson of Antarctica, created in collaboration with legendary adventurer and expedition sailor Skip Novak, has hit the water after years in the building.

Designed by Tony Castro with input from Novak, the new expedition yacht was built at aluminium yacht building specialist KM Yachtbuilders in Makkum, the Netherlands.

This 23.5m schooner has been built for Chilean businessman Nicolás Ibáñez Scott for use privately in Chile, together with science, film-making and sail training voyages. Despite its utilitarian exterior, it offers a step-up in comfort levels for high latitudes and remote cruising.

“The expedition vessel is an evolution from Pelagic Australis [Novak’s previous 74ft charter and exploration yacht], and was conceived and designed for expedition sailing, mainly in high latitudes,” Skip Novak explains.

“This implies enhanced autonomy, ease of handling with respect to sail areas and, of course, given our Pelagic philosophy, simple systems that a yacht crew operating in remote areas can service without specialist help.”

Pelagic 77 displaces nearly 60 tonnes, 18 tonnes of which is ballast, and is able to carry over 8,000lt of diesel for the twin Yanmar engines. A ballasted centreboard reduces draught from 4.31m to 2.15m and allows her to be beached.

In the August 2021 issue of Yachting World magazine, Elaine Bunting gives her full report on sailing the new yacht alongside Skip to find out whether Pelagic 77 truly is the ultimate expedition yacht. Pick up a copy today for all the details.

