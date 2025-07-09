Need a new lifejacket? Grab yourself a bargain in the summer Prime sales

Want to save some money on a quality lifejacket or PFD? There are some decent deals on great kit during Prime Week
For any watersports user, there are all kinds of unintended swimming possibilities and should you take a knock on the head at the same time you can very quickly down. As such an inflatable PFD of lifejacket is a key piece of kit.
Lifejackets are, by their lifesaving nature, not an area you necessarily want to scrip on. But you might well want to save money on some of the best lifejackets if you can find a deal.
In the Prime sales this week, there are a lot of lifejackets on offer that I can’t, in all good conscience, recommend. But there are several deals on some of the best lifejackets that we’ve tested that could save you a bit of money. Here are the best lifejacket deals I’ve found so far this year.
Prime Day Lifejacket deals – USA
Spinlock Deckvest 6D – Was $419 Now $379
This lifejacket is Spinlock’s offshore ‘all the bells and whistles’ lifejacket. Of all the brands out there making PFDs Spinlock is one of the very best. This Spinloick Deckvest 6D came out top in our sister magazine’s extensive lifejacket and PFD test.
Prime Day Lifejacket deals – UK
Helly Spinlock Deckvest Lite – Was £149.95 Now £137.95
The best lifejackets I’ve owned have been Spinlock and their quality of construction is second to none. When our Tech editor, Fox Morgan tried on the Spinlock Deckvest lite, she claimed it was ‘so comfy you can forget you’re wearing it’. It’s not a massive discount – but Spinlock kit rarely is. But if you’re looking for a comfy coastal lifejacket you can’t go wrong with this.
Crewsaver Crewfit 165N – Was £112 Now £96.95
In our sister magazine’s lifejacket testing I described this jacket as: ‘an excellent lifejacket, leading the way with coastal lifejackets that will take you offshore and into the night with its well positioned strobe light and nicely designed sprayhood.’
I highly recommend Crewsaver lifejackets in general and this one specifically. Given a choice I’d probably go with Spinlock for comfort, but at around £95 in Prime sales, you’ll struggle to find anything better at this price.