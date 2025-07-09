Need a new lifejacket? Grab yourself a bargain in the summer Prime sales

Want to save some money on a quality lifejacket or PFD? There are some decent deals on great kit during Prime Week

For any watersports user, there are all kinds of unintended swimming possibilities and should you take a knock on the head at the same time you can very quickly down. As such an inflatable PFD of lifejacket is a key piece of kit.

Lifejackets are, by their lifesaving nature, not an area you necessarily want to scrip on. But you might well want to save money on some of the best lifejackets if you can find a deal.

In the Prime sales this week, there are a lot of lifejackets on offer that I can’t, in all good conscience, recommend. But there are several deals on some of the best lifejackets that we’ve tested that could save you a bit of money. Here are the best lifejacket deals I’ve found so far this year.

Prime Day Lifejacket deals – USA

Prime Day Lifejacket deals – UK