Need a cooler for boating? Get the Coleman Xtreme while it’s cheap

This Prime Day, one of our editor's top picks for a cooler for boating is on sale for just over a hundred pounds. Snatch one before Friday to get 27% off the usual price.

As we head towards a piping hot August, it’s a good idea to start thinking about how you can keep yourself and your crew cool, hydrated, and happy.

Your best bet for nailing all three? A really, really good cooler box (and what’s inside it!).

If you’ve got limited cold stowage on board, or if you want to be able to take your drinks to the beach or the dockside, a portable boating cooler box like the Coleman is a must. Keeping one in the cockpit is sure to be a lifesaver, and can help free up precious fridge space down below.

This Prime Day, consider snagging a deal on the Coleman Xtreme Cooler in the 66L size.

The Coleman Xtreme Cooler – Was £139.99 Now £102.17

Strong enough to sit on, durable, and easy to wheel, our editors think this cooler box has great value for money. It has a 66L capacity and promises to keep food and drink cool for up to five days. View Deal

Our expert tester Phill Sampson recommended Coleman’s Xtreme line as a top pick in his guide to the best coolers for boating.

Read what he had to say about it here:

With its extendable telescopic handle and twin heavy duty wheels, the Coleman Xtreme is effectively a king-size roll-along. Designed to take the grunt out of shifting heavy loads considerable distances, including over uneven ground, this ruggedly-constructed unit would make an ideal cooler for boating, beach parties, and the like.

While its petrol blue outer shell gives the Coleman a somewhat retro appearance, it is nonetheless up there in terms of the technology it employs. Both the inner and outer shells are comprised of the same HDPE plastic (High Density Poly Ethylene) as used in a raft of tried and tested household products such as food containers, bleach bottles and piping.

Coleman have thoughtfully added three features to the Xtreme cooler which add to its appeal, especially when taken off-grid:

two recessed handles which come in handy when crossing a sandy beach.

the ‘Have-A-Seat’ lid – strong enough to support weights of up to 113 kilogrammes

four cup holders built into the lid – really useful if you’re on uneven ground!

Its only drawback lies in the lid– it doesn’t lock closed, and some may find it opens a little too easily in a bouncing RHIB.

The verdict

The Coleman Xtreme Cooler is a solid pick for a great price. At 27% off, it’s even more affordable this Prime Day.

Take advantage of the discount before the summer temperatures start soaring.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.