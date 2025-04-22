My favourite Spinlock Safety Tether is now available in Walmart!

Safety tethers or harness lines are an essential bit of sailing kit, so you can imagine how delighted I was to see that my favourite Spinlock performance safety tether is now available from Walmart and West Marine

A favourite safety tether? Yes you read that right!

I do have a favourite tether line, just like I have a favourite ring on the cooker and a favourite butter knife and for our American readers you can now buy one from Walmart.

You know when something just works and brings a tiny bit of happiness to your day, yes? Well this Spinlock Performance tether is just that. If you were crew on my boat and I allocated you this safety line, you know I really like you.

It’s not a low cost option, but in my opinion, it was worth spending a little more for.

Why do I like it? Two things: the bright visibility and the ease of using the hook.

How does the Spinlock Performance Hook work?

The smoother tip of the hook helps to more easily attach to webbing jackstays without snagging with a barbed hook as found on most commonly used safety tether lines.

You start simply by squeezing your thumb or palm against the silver back release mechanism

This allows the tongue to unlock and easily push inwards with little effort

The wide mouth of the hook without any snagging points makes it easy to very quickly clip on and off intentionally.

I love this tether more than any other I’ve used in my 40 plus years on boats. Worth every penny I paid for it.