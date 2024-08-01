Lago 26 Speedster first look: lightweight flyer

The Lago 26 Speedster joins other variants of the boat, but this one has an added keel, but with displacement less than a J/70 it should offer plenty of performance

This detuned version of the Austrian Lago 26 joins three other variants including a full foiling option. A key difference is the addition of a keel instead of a centreboard and we’re told the results are more keelboat than the previous dinghy-like sensations.

In contrast to the other models in the series, the Speedster is intended as a boat that makes it possible for a single-hander to achieve very high speeds without undue effort. At the same time, the attributes that make this feasible, including keel and deck layout optimised for solo sailing and a self-tacking jib, mean the boat is also suitable for very spirited family sailing.

Displacement is only 680kg, making it 15% lighter than a J/70, despite the Austrian design being a metre longer and 25cm wider. A 180kg bulb on the bottom of the 1.8m deep lifting keel helps to create a reassuring level of stability, though this is still a powerful lightweight boat primarily conceived for lake sailing.

There’s also space for two people to sleep inside the forward cuddy, making occasional weekending feasible for enthusiastic owners. An electric pod drive motor with folding prop offers a lightweight solution for auxiliary power. The first boat is scheduled to be afloat this summer.

Lago 26 Speedster specifications

LOA: 7.95m 26ft 0in

Beam: 2.5m 8ft 2in

Draught (keel down): 1.8m 5ft 11in

Displacement: 680kg 1,500lb

Price: from €68,083 ex VAT

Builder: lago26.com

