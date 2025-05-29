How to buy an unseen new yacht ‘off-plan’ (and why you might want to)

Spending hundreds of thousands on a yacht you have never seen in the flesh: madness? Or one of life’s great adventures – and maybe even a way to secure a deal?

Buying a brand new yacht off-plan grants the owner, at least for a few weeks after launch, the promise of owning the very latest technology and design development.

Buying an as-yet-unseen production model is where new yacht and new car ownership perhaps share the most similarities. Choosing a semi-custom or even fully custom design from renders and plans is even more of a leap. Purchasing off-plan demands not only deep pockets, but a deep level of trust in designer and builder, and perhaps a willingness to step into the unknown.

Yet there are many owners willing to do just that. X-Yachts reported that five of their brand new XR 41s were sold even before the boat’s final dimensions were confirmed. Oyster had sold 15 of its Oyster 495 before Yachting World had taken the first one for a test sail. And the post-Covid boom in performance cruising cats, such as Outremer, Balance and HH, took this to new extremes, with orders for over 60 of the Outremer 52 before the first example launched.

So how do you navigate buying off-plan wisely?

Not such a big deal?

Phil Dollin of Inspiration Marine, a UK Hanse dealer for 18 years, has extensive experience selling production yachts off-plan. “We sold six Hanse 460s off-plan in 2021. That’s not so unusual,” he explains.

Over the past decade, the design and build process of the production yacht brands has evolved significantly. “Previously, Hanse designs might have had refinements during production. Today, with full computer modelling of every component part, almost everything is spot-on from the first hull. It’s possible to be very accurate in 3D, so clients can spend time with us looking in great detail at what Hanse will hand over to them down the line.”

Over the years, dealer-installed options have also reduced in number for Inspiration Marine, with additions installed on the yacht’s arrival in the UK limited to canvas work, additional sails, and a brand of watermaker that the dealer prefers to fit over what Hanse offers. Instead, more options are factory fitted, pushing the decision-making process earlier.

When it comes to customisation, Dollin ensures buyers make informed choices by spending as much time as they need talking things through. “It’s unreasonable to expect customers to fully understand every option and how it suits their model and usage, so we guide them carefully and encourage them to spend as long as they need to ponder choices.

“One example is in-mast furling for yachts over 50ft. The manual Seldén system is very good, but at this size it’s at its limit – we strongly recommend the electric version.”

Engine and saildrive choices also require careful consideration, he explains. “On smaller models, the 30hp Yanmar comes with the SD25 saildrive, which has a much shorter service interval than the SD60 used with 40-80hp engines. If both are options, we make sure customers understand the pros and cons.

“We take the time to walk through every option to avoid disappointment down the line.”

Same, but different

Some owners find, even after an extensive search, that nothing on either the new or used market currently in production suits their needs. That can lead them to explore buying off-plan, or adapting something that already exists.

Mark and Jooske Doets had previously owned two KM Yachts, including a 56, before deciding to downsize. The latest award-winning design from KM, the 36, wasn’t quite big enough for them. “We decided to adapt the design, working with Gerard Dykstra, to make it slightly longer, to incorporate a proper shower room, but retain some of the unusual open plan parts of the 36 design,” explains Jooske.

The boat they shaped became well suited to their specific requirements, but demanded a lot of faith in the yard and architect to get right. Some design changes were adapted on the basis of what they’d learned from owning two previous yachts.

“We wanted a pilothouse as having one changes the sailing experience a lot in cold weather. The 36 is rare in having a pilothouse in such a short yacht, but it has inboard facing seats that are quite small. We like to be able to look forward and stretch out in the pilot house and we’re also both relatively tall.

“Using CAD software the design could be planned for our line of sight on watch, and to get things just right with the larger seats. Because so much detail can be shared in 3D, even remotely, you can get a good understanding of how it will turn out and changes are not so labour intensive. However, to do things well, you need time; our project took over two years from our initial enquiries to going sailing,” explains Mark.

Managing risk

Ensuring the client is highly informed when building off-plan is crucial. Julian Weatherill, sales director for Spirit Yachts, explains how they minimise the risk of things going wrong on yachts that are always built to order.

“In order to build the client a yacht which delivers on their brief, expectations have to be honestly and openly managed from the very beginning,” he says.

“There should be no hidden surprises, both from an end product or price perspective. This starts with ensuring the final specification is detailed, accurate, and costed correctly before we go into build.

“As far as possible, options should be agreed from the beginning so we aren’t making big changes during the build that may compromise the onboard experience. A close relationship and mutual trust develops organically as we and the client get to know each other.

“Spirit sometimes builds on an existing hull design, but each yacht is unique as so much is always owner specified,” he explains. “Usually, a client has seen an existing Spirit design either on the water or on our website that has attracted them to us. The majority of clients use this as a basis to build upon and they make minor adjustments to styling or practicality to suit their criteria and itinerary.

“Clients looking for a larger yacht, are often drawn to the unique experience of designing and building a yacht completely from scratch.”

