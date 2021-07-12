First look: Wally 101 – new 101ft yacht due in 2023

The luxury yacht manufacturer is due to launch a new boat in 2023, the new Wally 101 inspired by the well-respected Wallycento design rule

Wally has sold its first new sailing yacht since the buy-out by Ferretti in 2019 – a 101-footer inspired by the Wallycento box-rule design, called the Wally 101.

The fully custom carbon racer displaces just 56.4 tonnes, much of which lies in the keel. It will bristle with technology, including double low- and high-pressure hydraulic systems for faster sail handling, a lifting keel and retractable prop. This last is estimated to reduce drag by 5%, giving a 10-second edge for each mile sailed.

For all that, the Wally 101 is also described as a family-friendly boat, which retains Wally’s original ethos. A Magic Trim system allows the boat to be sailed with a minimal crew, and she offers comfortable dining in the cockpit, or sunbathing aft.

Founder Luca Bassani describes the yacht as “flying the flag for the planet”. The claim rests on the Judel/Vrolijk-designed hull being very easily driven, making 18-20 knots in cruising mode, but exceeding wind speed even in light airs. Delivery is scheduled for spring 2023.

Wally 101 specifications

LOA: 30.80m / 101ft 1in

LWL: 29.35m / 96ft 4in

Beam: 7.49m / 24ft 7in

Draught: 4.70m-6.80m / 15ft 5in-22ft 4in

Builder: wally.com

