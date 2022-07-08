First look: LM46 comfortable modern, wood yacht

The new LM46 should offer fast cruising under sail or under engine with the comfort and unique feel of a wooden yacht, all in a modern package

This gorgeous performance cruiser is built of cold moulded timber with strategic carbon stiffening, by Lyman-Morse in Camden, Maine. Kiwi designer Kevin Dibley has drawn a boat that will offer a fast sailing experience, with speeds under both sail and power of 10 knots easily achieved, while combining these attributes with the comfort and ambience of a wooden yacht.

The first LM46 to launch hit a top speed of 13.6 knots on her 26-hour delivery trip, indicating 240-mile days are possible in the right conditions on passage. Yet the boat is designed to be finger light on the helm and easy for a pilot to steer.

The second example has just been launched for a very experienced former J/42 owner who has competed in 10 Newport-Bermuda races.

“I saw the LM46 as the perfect competitor for the race,” he says. “While speed is definitely a top priority, comfort makes the race that much more enjoyable and I saw the LM46 as being the best of both worlds.”

Construction is of four layers of vacuum-glued Douglas fir and western red cedar, creating a very stiff yet lightweight monocoque structure. Upwind sail area is a generous 110m2 and includes a square-top mainsail set from a triple spreader rig, plus masthead spinnakers.

The standard 80hp engine gives faster than usual motoring speeds to get back to base at the end of a weekend and a 110hp unit is offered as an option.

Three different interior layouts are possible, all of which include a large forward owner’s cabin. There’s also a choice of one or two heads and one or two double quarter cabins. The saloon is configured to enable the settees to make excellent sea berths and there’s a huge, almost wrap-around galley that’s ideal for owners intending to spend extended periods on board. The interior finish shows off as much of the boat’s timber construction as possible, while including plenty of white painted surfaces to maintain a bright and airy feel.

Lyman-Morse’s vision is to build a series of these yachts, with the goal of starting a one design class. However, they will be customisable to fit the needs of each owner – as well as the different interior configurations, three keel options, giving draughts of between 1.83m (6ft) and 3.05m (10ft), are offered.

LM46 specifications:

LOA: 13.9m / 45ft 8in

Beam: 4.1m / 13ft 5in

Draught: 2.3m / 7ft 7in

Displacement: 11,200kg / 24,750lb

Price: POA

Builder: lymanmorse.com

