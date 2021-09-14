First look: Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380 – roomy 35 footer

Rupert Holmes takes a look at the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380, which provides plenty of room below for a 'smaller' yacht

Jeanneau’s latest model, the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380 incorporates some of the features first rolled out on its larger designs, including the sloping side decks that provide an easy passage forward from the helm stations to the foredeck.

Equally, the contemporary full bow hull shape of the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380 increases stability while simultaneously providing more interior volume. This allows for a larger forecabin with an offset, almost rectangular, double bunk, providing plenty of space in a yacht of this size.

The fractional rig has spreaders swept aft so a backstay is not needed – which allows for a square top mainsail. This should provide a decent amount of power without making sail-handing any more complex.

The choice of keels includes deep and shallow fins, as well as an ultra-deep ballasted centreboard that allows the boat to dry out on beaching legs. The boat is expected to be at the Southampton, La Rochelle and Barcelona boat shows.

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380 specifications:

Hull length: 10.77m / 35ft 4in

Beam: 3.76m / 12ft 3in

Draught

Fixed keel: 1.56 or 2.00m / 5ft 3in or 6ft 6in;

Lifting keel: 1.29-2.70m / 4ft 2in to 8ft 10in

Price: TBA

Builder: jeanneau.com

