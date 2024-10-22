ERYD 40 XSM first look: catchily-titled 40ft racer

Due to launch in late August 2025, the catchily titled ERYD 40 XSM will be a strong contender in the popular market for 40ft race boats

This Emanuele Rossi design builds on the success of the EYRD 30 of 2015 and the more recent EYRD 32, but is a more performance-oriented yacht with longer legs that can be configured for racing under both the ORC and IRC rating systems. The result is a design that’s a strong contender in the popular market for 40ft race boats such as the MAT1220 and XR41.

Rossi spent a lot of time analysing velocity prediction and computational fluid dynamics outputs to create what he says is, “the most balanced and high-performance behaviour possible in both windward/leeward and coastal racing conditions.”

In particular he aimed to minimise waterline beam for enhanced light airs performance, especially downwind, yet the hull lines also provide considerable form stability at around 18-20° of heel.

Construction includes unidirectional and bi-axial glass fabrics, Corecell foam sandwich and infused epoxy resins post-cured in an oven. Spars, including bowsprit, are carbon. Attention has also been paid to maximising structural rigidity. This is helped by the pronounced reverse sheer that gives the design a distinctive profile.

It’s a shape that Rossi says “makes a very big contribution to longitudinal stiffness.” It also has the benefit of minimising weight in the ends of the boat.

Even though the deck is flush, with no coachroof, this shape also significantly increases interior volume in the middle of the boat, which has 1.93m (6ft 3in) headroom and enough space for comfortable accommodation. This includes six berths, with a spacious dinette, plus a galley to port and heads to starboard.

Two versions are offered, with the Performance yacht having a pinhead mainsail, standing backstay and either twin wheels or a large single wheel. The Race model has a square top mainsail, with running backstays and tiller steering. Both share the same rig, with the mast mounted well aft, which gives scope for both a conventional staysail or gennaker staysail when sailing on reaching angles.

A number of keel options are offered, including a high strength cast iron fin with a lead bulb, or an all-lead fin. The performance version has a 2.6m draught and 600kg extra displacement, while the racer has a deeper 2.95m keel.

The first boat was due to launch in late August.

ERYD 40 XSM specifications

LOA: 12.0m 39ft 4in

Beam: 4.0m 13ft 1in

Displacement (race): 5,000kg 11,000lb

Draught: 2.95m 9ft 8in

Sail area: 93m2 1,000ft2

Price: TBA

Builder: eryd.com

