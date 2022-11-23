Black Friday Diving Computer deals are here! If you've been holding off replacing your dive computer this year, now is a great time to have a look at some excellent deals we have found for you.

There’s some great Black Friday Diving computer deals this year. We’ve selected a range of diving computers to suit different levels of diving experience and interests. From Scuba to Freediving.

If you have just starting out and heading to a Padi centre this winter to get your first diving tickets or if you are a seasoned diver looking for a diving computer with greater functionality, there’s Black Friday deals for everyone.

Keep an eye on the Black Friday deals pages for daily and hourly updates and more deals come online.

Black Friday Diving Computer Deals UK

Cressi Leonardo Scuba Diving Computer

Save 43% off this dive computer from Cressi.

ON it’s list of specifications you have the ability to monitor: Air, nitrox and gauge modes; 12/24 Hour Formats

The Cressi has a Versatile Dive Memory (logbook): 60 Dives or 70 Hours On-Board Log

It also offers multiple dive safe decompression calculations.

Was: £246

Now: £139 from Amazon View Deal

GARMIN DESCENT G1 SOLAR DIVE COMPUTER

The Garmin Descent G1 Solar is made to be your one and only watch that you wear all the time in and out of the water. The solar charging is always topping up the battery when you’re out of the water.

For diving, the G1 has dedicated modes for single and multiple gases, Nitrox, Trimix, Gauge mode to act as a simple depth gauge. Apnea mode for freediving and a CCR mode to use when diving a rebreather.

As with other Garmin watches the straps are easy to swap out and the battery life is excellent.

If you are looking for other waterproof Garmin sports watches, we have a Black Friday deals page here too.

Was: £569.99

Now: £519.99 from Simply Scuba View Deal

AQUALUNG I330R DIVE COMPUTER

Rechargeable colour screen dive computer from Aqualung.

Dives can be downloaded to your phone or tablet by Bluetooth.

The colour-coded information intuitively lets you know when everything is OK, or not.

Intuitive 2-Button user interface.

24 Dive Memory, Air, Nitrox, Gauge, Apnea Modes

3-Gas 21-100% O2

Was: £307

Now: £250 from Simply Scuba View Deal MARES GENIUS DIVE COMPUTER

AN intuitive and easy to use dive computer, the Mares Genius is a smart bit of kit for any intermediate or advanced diver.

This Mares Genius Dive computer from Simply Scuba has

The computer has 40hrs rechargeable battery life.

The Mares Genius is Nitrox and trimix capable, up to 5 gases

The dive computer has full tilt digital compass with bearing memory and stopwatch

It has an impressive array of features that include:

Colour coded tank pressure for at-a-glance readability

Bottom timer mode with resettable average depth and stopwatch

Decompression dive planner with additional surface interval function

Logbook capacity more than 1000 hours of dive profile at 5-second sampling rate

Bluetooth connection for direct connection to smartphone

Night mode function

Map viewing function during the dive

Underwater menu allows certain settings to be changed during the dive

Was: £764

Now: £649.95 from Simply Scuba View Deal Aqualung i200C Computer

The i200C can be worn as an everyday sports watch that is ready to dive. his diving computer has four operating modes, a user-changeable standard battery, the ability to easily switch between 2 Nitrox mixes, as well as no restriction switching between Free & Dive.

Was: £299

Now: £251.99 from DiveINN View Deal

Black Friday Diving Computer Deals US

Mares Puck Pro Wrist Computer Blue

Was: $314.95

Now: $184.95 from Scuba View Deal